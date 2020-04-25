Dua Lipa Talks About Making Of Her New Album; Says 'happy To Bring Smiles Amid Pandemic'

Hollywood's pop icon Dua Lipa has stolen the limelight in the music industry with her latest album Future Nostalgia. The pop star who was preparing to drop the album on April 3 but could not due to the pandemic in Europe and America. Rather than delaying her new music, Lipa dropped the disco-tinged dance-pop number on March 27 after it leaked online.

Dua Lipa opens up about making of her new album

As per reports, the singer recently opened up to a local media outlet about the making of the album and its sudden release amid the pandemic via a Zoom call from London where she is currently social distancing with her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid. It's been amazing for the New Rules singer since the album’s release as fans have been enjoying solo dance parties to the new music.

Read: Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Other Artists Unite To Cover 'Times Like These' For COVID Relief

Read: Dua Lipa May Start Working On Third Album In Self-isolation

The 24-year-old singer reportedly said that currently during the hours of the pandemic, people are trying to be safe and stay inside and protect others around them. She added that if she could make someone smile or give someone a moment of comfort during this time, then she believes that her job is done through her new album.

Dua Lipa's latest album is a collection of upbeat, dance-flavored, power-pop gems that could brighten your day. But take a closer, deeper look, and you’ll also find songs brimmed with messages of hope, equality, and vulnerability.

Lipa closes her 11-track Future Nostalgia release with Boy Will Be Boys, a song about the growing pains of life as a woman with clever, sharp lyrics like: “I’m sure if there’s something that I can’t find the words to say, I know that there will be a man around to save the day, And that was sarcasm, in case you needed it mansplained, I should’ve stuck to ballet.”

Read: Dua Lipa Reveals She Has Cut Down Smoking And Alcohol; Read To Know Why

Read: Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ Is A Party With A Purpose

Future Nostalgia, which got released on March 27, comes three years after Lipa dropped her self-titled debut, which featured the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit New Rules. Outside the US, she’s had even more success, clocking in countless Top 10 hits and collaborating with powerhouses like Calvin Harris, Mark Ronson, Diplo, and BLACKPINK. She expanded her debut album to exclude those collabs as well as new songs, and it has become the most-streamed album by a female act in Spotify’s history.

(Image courtesy: Dua Lipa Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.