Dua Lipa Teams Up With FKA Twigs For A New Song After Their Livestream Performance

Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs were seen performing at the Studio 2054's live stream recently. She told UP news info that she and FKA Twigs recorded a new song together. She even shared a few pictures from her performance on November 27. Take a look at what the New Rules singer had to say about recording her new song with the Magdalene singer.

Dua Lipa teams up with FKA Twigs for a new song

Dua Lipa isn't performing in concerts but she made sure she performed for her fans at the Studio 2054's live stream which was a virtual concert. She was seen performing with FKA Twigs in the live stream in which Elton John, Kylie Minogue, and Miley Cyrus were a few other stars who performed. She shared a photo with FKA which seemed to be captured in a studio, announcing that FKA will also be performing with her at the live stream. While talking to the music streaming service KKBOX, Dua mentioned that she is recording a new song with FKA.

She shared that while Twigs was preparing for her new song, she got in touch with Dua and asked her if she wanted to join her at the studio. They decided to create something together. While talking about Dua Lipa's new song, she said that they created something that they both loved a lot. She asked FKA to join her at the live stream so they could tease the fans with their new creation. She mentioned that she was very excited about working with her.

I LOVE YOU #STUDIO2054 tickets still available for the next 3 STREAMS!!! 💗😫 bts by Pixie Levinson 🚀‼️https://t.co/H0yXMG8gal pic.twitter.com/3oZ7Qa0FUW — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 28, 2020

Studio 2054 saw Dua perform in custom-built sets, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms in the live stream. Dua was in a celebratory mode this week because of her 6 nominations at the Grammys. Dua Lipa's songs Future Nostalgia, Don't Start Now and Un Dia has received 6 nominations in total for Grammy 2021. She took to her Twitter handle to share her excitement with her fans. She wrote her tweet in uppercase and said that she was completely shocked by the news. She thanked all her fans and her team for all the support she has received all these years.



This doesn’t feel real!!!!! 6 GRAMMY NOMS!!! WHAT IS THIS LIFE!!!! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!! 6!!!!! MY HEART IS RACING AND IM IN TOTAL SHOCK! IM BEAMING AND FIZZING!!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR ALL THE LOVE AND THE SUPPORT! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 THANK YOU @RECORDINGACAD !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/f1vUOVqOLU — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 24, 2020

