Miley Cyrus Releases Her Latest Album Titled 'Plastic Hearts', Check Out Her Post

Miley Cyrus has released her latest album titled Plastic Hearts on November 27 and the singer is elated. She had made the release date announcement in late October via Instagram and was emotional in the post as the album took two years to make as the initial work related to the album was destroyed in the California wildfires along with her Malibu home. Read on to know about the album Plastic Hearts and the songs from the same.

Plastic Hearts album releases today

Wrecking ball singer Miley Cyrus has released her new album titled Plastic Hearts today, November 27, 2020. The actor and singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself recording songs for the album and captioned the post, "My PLASTIC HEART is overwhelmed by the support I’m receiving tonight! I was fucking born to make the record I’ve just released! To my fans who have been here from the beginning, I appreciate you more than I can properly articulate. To anyone I’ve ever loved or lost, THANK YOU. ☠️ LINK IN BIO". You can see the post here.

According to a report by Bustle, the album will feature several collaborations with many legendary artists, and the pop star has already revealed the full tracklist. Miley Cyrus' songs include a collaboration with Dua Lipa called Prisoner. The single arrived just a few weeks after Miley released Edge of Midnight, featuring Stevie Nicks, which is a remix of her song Midnight Sky. The singer also sang two cover songs; a version of Blondie's Heart of Glass and a rendition of The Cranberries' Zombie.

The See You Again singer had announced this album a few weeks ago on her Instagram with an emotional post. Her caption read, "Nature did what I now see as a favour and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude, I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020. "

