Dua Lipa Urges Fans To 'donate And Support Refugees' Amid Coronavirus Crisis

International pop sensation, Dua Lipa has been very active on her social media account. Dua Lipa is one of the most popular singers and is especially popular amongst the youth. She enjoys a huge fan-base and has over 40 million followers on Instagram. In the outbreak of Coronavirus, the singer took to her social media account and urged her fans to donate for the crisis. Dua Lipa even shared a link on her Instagram story to further the cause.

Dua Lipa's Instagram

Dua Lipa in her post urged her fans to stay safe and to wash their hands. She also asked her fans to be with their loved ones, however, she emphasised on thinking of the less fortunate ones. The New Rules singer on her Instagram wrote about refugees are some of the most vulnerable ones on the planet. She explained that the refugees have limited access to health services and that they live in crowded places, which makes many prone to a virus that spreads as quickly as the Coronavirus did.

Dua Lipa further wrote that ‘UN agencies are working hard to make sure these people are supported. I know during this difficult time some of you might not be able to donate to the UNHCR emergency appeal but if you can it really makes a difference to protect refugees and their host communities from COVID-19.’ She also stated that her fans are constantly in her thoughts during the ‘difficult and confusing time.’

Dua Lipa is currently preparing for the release of her new album titled Future Nostalgia. The music album is scheduled to release on April 3, 2020. The Don't Start Now singer is set to kick off her Europe tour from Spain, on April 26, 2020. Her recently released song Don’t Start Now has been getting a lot of likes by her fans.

