Dua Lipa Breakup Songs That Will Help You Set Some 'New Rules'

Dua Lipa has been creating major anticipation amongst her fans by sharing the glimpses of her upcoming sophomore album Future Nostalgia. The album will be released in April 2020. Pop sensation Dua Lipa's voice is said to resonate strength and confidence that surfaces when people listen to her songs. Check out some of Dua Lipa's breakup songs.

IDGAF

When we talk about Dua Lipa's breakup songs, IDGAF will definitely top the list. The song reached number one on the Irish Singles Chart and number three on the UK Singles Chart. However, it ranked at number 49 on the Billboard Hot 100. Dua Lipa IDGAF's official music video received a nomination for Best Choreography at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.

New Rules

New Rules is the song that garnered the most praises being released as a single from her studio album. The song video starts with Dua Lipa along with her friends in a hotel room and how her friends prevent her from going back with her ex-boyfriend after having a bad relationship experience. New Rules earned the singer third entry and first on top 10 of US Billboard Hot 100, topping at number six.

Don't Start Now

The song Don't Start Now is a message to the exes that they shouldn't come back into our lives and make any sweet gestures. The breakup song is Dua Lipa's recent release from her upcoming second studio album, Future Nostalgia (2020). On the US Billboard Hot 100, Don't Start Now peaked at number 9.

Homesick

Homesick is a piano story with lyrics about loneliness. The song was co-written by Martin and Dua Lipa herself. It was included as the final track from the standard edition of her debut album Dua Lipa.

Physical

Physical is Dua Lipa's second release from her upcoming second studio album, Future Nostalgia (2020). The breakup song is an 80s inspired song with an influence of the techno music. The song interpolates lyrics from the 1981 single of the same name by Olivia Newton-John.

