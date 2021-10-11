Dwayne Johnson's 'Face Off' Trends On The Rap Charts; Artist Extends Love To His Fans

As Dwayne Johnson's rap debut with his latest rap song, Face-Off, hit the internet, the artist recently shared how the song was trending on number 2 of the rap charts.

The artist made his rap debut recently with the song, Face-Off and garnered amazing responses from his fans. As the song has been trending on the charts, the artist shared a note of thanks for all his fans while sending love and appreciation their way.

Dwayne Johnson's Face-Off trends on Number 2 on Rap Charts

Dwayne Johnson recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he stated how he dropped his debut rap song recently and received a delightful review from the audience. He further praised the artists with whom he collaborated for the rap song. In the caption, he revealed that his song was not only trending on number 2 on the rap charts but it was also the number 8 song overall in all music genres. He also mentioned how they wanted to deliver a song that was intense hard and unapologetic about its dogfight energy and even promised that the song will seep into people's bloodstream and DNA for life.

In the caption, he wrote, "#FACEOFF is the #2 SONG ON THE RAP CHARTS…and the #8 SONG OVERALL IN ALL MUSIC ~ ALL GENRES This shit is crazy and it’s so humbling to share the news with you guys - it’s all because OF YOU!! We wanted to deliver a song that was intense, hard and unapologetic about its DOGFIGHT ENERGY but also had amazing lyric flow and insane cadence & rhythm. I promise you, our song will seep into your bloodstream and DNA for life. Luv and appreciate you guys so much for your UNBELIEVABLE SUPPORT FOR OUR MUSIC!!! #FACEOFF #StrangeMusic @therealtechn9ne @therealkingiso @_joey_cool LISTEN TO SONG & WATCH OUR FULL VIDEO UP TOP IN MY BIO" (sic)

Many fans took to Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post and expressed their delight in learning how his song was among the top trending ones. On the other hand, many celebrity artists also reacted to the news by taking to the comments section. Rocky Dale Davis stated 'Think you got to release a cook book next. “Can You Smell What The Rock Is Cooking: Recipe Book. A guide on how to be the people’s champ in the kitchen' while King Iso wrote 'We did that!!!'. The fans poured in fire and heart emojis and joined The Rock in his celebration. Take a look at some of the reactions to Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post.

Image: AP