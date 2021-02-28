DYK Guru Randhawa's Hit Song 'Lahore' Is Based On A Real Girl From Pakistan?

Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has carved his way into the audience's heart with his catchy music and soulful voice. Many of his singles have been used in Bollywood movies and have always managed to make it into the music playlist of the audience. Some of Guru Randhawa's songs include Suit Suit, Banja Tu Meri Rani, Naach Meri Rani. Guru has mentioned that he draws inspiration from real people for the lyrics of his songs. One such song is his hit track Lahore which was also inspired by a real person. Read on for details.

Guru Randhawa's Lahore Di based on a real girl

In an interview with Curly Tales, Guru revealed that his superhit track Lahore was actually inspired by a real girl. He went on to explain that the singer was in a dance club in Dubai when one of his friends told him that there is a girl who is a model who wants be a part of his next music video. When Guru told him sure but where is the girl from, his friend said she is originally from Lahore, Pakistan. That day when Guru went back to his hotel room in Dubai he wrote two lines drawing inspiration from the said girl. The two lines went on to become the opening lyrics of the chartbuster Lahore song. Guru also revealed that once he came back to India, he completed the rest of the track. Interestingly, in the official music video of the song the featured girl is the same Pakistani model who he drew inspiration from. Watch the music video of Guru Randhawa's Lahore Di right below:

More about Guru Randhawa's songs

Guru Randhawa's latest song with Sanjana Sanghi of the Dil Bechara fame, titled Mehendi Wale Haath garnered a lot of love from the audience. The track is on course to reach 100 million views on YouTube soon. His new song in collaboration with Neha Kakkar titled Aur Pyaar Karna Hai will be releasing on March 3. The singer had taken to Instagram to share the news with his fans. Aur Pyaar Karna Hai will be released under Bhushan Kumar's banner T-series.

