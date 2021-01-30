Guru Randhawa 'cannot Wait' For The Upcoming Video That Will Feature Mrunal Thakur

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa recently dropped his new song Mehendi Wale Haath and music lovers have absolutely loved it. Surprisingly, the singer has started shooting for his next single as well and Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur is going to feature in the music video. Guru Randhawa has photos from his next musical venture on Instagram as well. Scroll to see the pictures and know more about the song.

Guru Randhawa and Mrunal Thakur's latest news

Guru Randhawa took to Instagram to share pictures from his upcoming song with Mrunal Thakur. According to a report by Mumbai Live, the song is being shot in the Gulmarg region of Kashmir and is titled as Abhi Naa Chodo Mujhe. In the pictures shared by the singer, he and Mrunal and be seen sharing some playful moments amidst the snow. In a recent, post, Guru shared his excitement that he cannot for his fans to watch his and Mrunal's chemistry onscreen.

In the photo, he is seen wearing a denim jacket and a dark blue thermal while Mrunal is wearing a grey puffer jacket. Both of them are giving a wide smile for the camera. The post garnered over 466K likes within a day and is still counting. Several of his fans cannot contain their excitement and have showered their love on the post by commenting on it. Many have commented using the red heart emojis and fire emojis to express their admiration. See their reactions below:

Recently, Radhwana suffered from a nose bleed while shooting in the snow-clad area. He has shared the difficulty of shooting at -9*C. The announcement of the release date of the song can be expected soon from the singer.

Guru Randhawa's songs

Guru's songs range from romantic songs to peppy party numbers. He recently also released a high voltage song with Nora Fatehi titled as Naach Meri Rani. The song has garnered over 345 million views on YouTube. Some of the other popular songs of the singer are High Rated Gabru which has one billion views on the video-sharing platform, Ishare Tere has 508 million views on YouTube and Lahore has 929 million views on YouTube.

