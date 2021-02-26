Neha Kakkar's New Song 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' Ft. Guru Randhawa First Look Out!

Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa are undoubtedly two of the most popular singers in the B-Town. The duo has already made their fans excited for their upcoming romantic music video 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' presented by T-Series. After creating a huge buzz with the first look of his and Neha Kakkar's new song with a still from the video a week ago, Randhawa took to his Instagram and shared yet another still from the song on February 26 with much more details.

Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar's look in 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai'

In the image, Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar posed closely with each other. They were both seen standing in the water and held hands as they posed for the picture. Kakkar wore a pink saree with minimal makeup and wore a bangle on her wrist whereas Randhawa wore a faded blue-colored kurta. Randhawa even gave details behind the story of the music video. He wrote in the caption "This is not ‘just’ a love story. It’s the one which lacks the consideration of ages or timelines". He ended the caption with “Aur Pyar Kya Karna Hai coming soon. Stay Tuned!” and tagged T-series at the end. Check out the post on Guru Randhawa's Instagram handle:

After the photo was uploaded, many of their fans commented how beautiful Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar looked together. One even added a comment that said “so hot to handle”. Musician Sachet Tandon added a comment complimenting their look that said: “That Smoldering” with fire emoticons. While some fans were added comments that said “wow”, “super”, and numerous fire and red hearts emoticons, many said they were eagerly waiting for their music video to come out. Check out the comments on Guru Randhawa's Instagram post here:

The first look of 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' by T-series with the background score

On the same day he shared the image of them together, T-series also gave the first look of Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar's new song 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' with the background score. In the animated video, Randhwa and Kakkar were seen looking at each other as they faded in the maple leaves. With a snippet of the background score from the music video, the clip was inscribed with a quote that said “Love lives with you for a lifetime and holds you till infinity.” T-series wrote in the caption “In this world where nothing lasts, it’s only true love that does till eternity”, and added, “Aur Pyar Karna Hai, coming soon, Stay Tuned!”. Check out the first look by the T-series on their Instagram handle:

Image Source: Guru Randhawa & Neha Kakkar's Instagram

