Ed Sheeran Gets Candid About Battling Addiction, Calls It 'lowest Point' In His Life

Ed Sheeran is no stranger to fame and glory. But in a recent interview, the Shape Of You singer opened up about his struggles with addiction in the past. During this interview, Ed Sheeran also opened up about how his wife Cherry helped him battle his addictions and played a major role in his healthy lifestyle today.

Ed Sheeran opens up about battling addiction in 2015

Ed Sheeran is considered to be one of the most influential singers and songwriters of this decade. Since his debut in 2011 with the + album, Ed Sheeran has delivered several chartbusters and platinum-certified albums. But in a recent interview with a media portal, Sheeran opened up about the dark side of this fame and how he battled severe addiction back in 2015.

In the interview, the Grammy winner reflected upon his unhealthy lifestyle and said that at one point he was addicted to binge eating and drinking. Ed Sheeran further added that while he was touring in 2015 he did not see sunlight for nearly four months. He reflected on his schedule and said that he would constantly drinking and eating and then on stage and perform and sleep in his bus parked in the arenas.

Ed Sheeran continued and said that it was all fun and games at the start but soon it started getting sad. Talking about his addiction phase, the Thinking Out Loud singer called it his lowest point in life. He described his personality during this phase as “very addictive”. During this interview, Ed Sheeran also revealed what helped him battle this addiction.

He said that moderation is the “key”. While talking about his binge eating habits in the past, the Grammy winner recounted how he used to be called, “two-dinner Teddy” since he used to order two meals and eat them. But eventually, he started gaining tremendous weight because of binge eating, and exercising helped him feel better and control his intake. Ed Sheeran also said that exercising boosted his self-esteem and helped him fight his insecurities.

But apart from moderation, Ed Sheeran also gave major credit to his wife Cherry Seaborn for helping through this phase. He said that she helped him focus on a healthy and happy lifestyle. Ed revealed that since his wife enjoys exercising, eating healthy, and does not drink much, following her routine brought a major change in his lifestyle.

