Ed Sheeran's Farmhouse In Suffolk Was Attacked By A Fox; Details Inside

Ed Sheeran has been one of the most iconic musicians of this generation. The singer is now making it to the headline as his farmhouse was recently attacked. Reportedly, a fox entered the farmhouse and killed several chickens amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

A major news publishing house stated that Ed Sheeran’s home that was attacked by the foxes was located in Suffolk, England. Read more to know about Ed Sheeran and what happened at his farmhouse.

Ed Sheeran's home was attacked by a fox

A source has reportedly stated that Ed Sheeran had lost a couple of chickens in recent weeks and they are not so easy to replace with the nation being in lockdown. Now, Ed has made sure their coop is doubly secure so he doesn't lose his entire stock to the foxes.

The source also claimed that the singer is very much in tune with nature and loves fresh produce from his gardens. Thus, he doesn't want to lose any more to foxes. Reportedly, Ed Sheeran is currently growing organic fruit and vegetables including strawberries, potatoes, lettuce and carrots in a greenhouse. Since the quarantine has started, Ed has started some gardening.

More Ed Sheeran news

On the professional end, Ed Sheeran had released his last album, No.6 Collaborations Project in the year 2019. This is his fourth studio album that was released by Asylum Records and Atlantic Records. The album had a number of chartbuster tracks like I Don't Care, Cross Me, Beautiful People, Antisocial and Take Me Back to London featuring Stormzy.

Fans have been appreciating Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project from their respective Twitter accounts. Here are some fan reactions for Ed Sheeran’s album.

📀 No surprise that #EdSheeran is on top of the album charts today! #No6CollaborationsProject is a solid album all the way through... that’s why we played the whole thing on my show!



Do you have a favorite song off the record? Lots to choose from... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Om4Ru0IPQd — Alex Waters (@WatersOnAir) July 22, 2019

The new Ed Sheeran album sent me down a rabbit hole exploring nostalgia and the hottest trend in music today (collabs) #No6CollaborationsProject https://t.co/5lIt2TY8by — Hrefna Helgadóttir (Habbi) (@HrefnaHelga) July 15, 2019

Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars on a single track? Yes please, pump that directly into my veins. Can we get a whole album of just these three? #No6CollaborationsProject pic.twitter.com/PzmiBrL1mw — Brandon Metts (@BrandonMettsKY) July 14, 2019

Loving all the vibes of the new Ed Sheeran album! If you haven’t listened to it, you are definitely missing out. 🎵



So much awesome collaboration & creativity in it.



Definitely inspiring the words to flow right out of me! #no6collaborationsproject ❤️#writing 📝 pic.twitter.com/rjdfvW2j91 — Andrew Arevalo (@Gameboydrew) July 14, 2019

