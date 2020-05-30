Madhuri Dixit Talks About Collaborating With Her Son & Singing Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit spoke about her collaboration with her son. Madhuri Dixit has been in the COVID-19 lockdown. She has been spending her time creatively as she has recently released her song Candle. While being in the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor had a chance to participate in the I for India event. While talking about the event Madhuri Dixit spoke about wanting to do something different.

Madhuri Dixit's songs

For the I for India event, Madhuri Dixit collaborated with her son Arin Nene and sang Ed Sheeran’s song Perfect. Madhuri Dixit said when she asked her son if he would play that song for her, he instantly agreed. He quickly sat down on his piano and worked out all the notes. Madhuri Dixit stated that she practised for the song and then she sang the song and he played it on his piano.

While talking about the collaboration she said that she was all jumpy and cautious about minor things. However, her son was completely at ease and even telling her to ‘chill’. She said that Arin Nene was very good and he was comfortable. Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, he was in his house which was not nervous in front of the camera.

Madhuri Dixit said that her son Arin Nene is very musically inclined. Along with piano, he also plays tabla and drums.The actor also revealed that he is producing his own music little by little and is also into drama. However, she also said he likes physics and maths. She went on to say that both her kids are a mixture of both her and her husband doctor Shriram Nene.

While talking about the song, Madhuri Dixit stated that she loves Ed Sheeran and his songs. Ed Sheeran’s song speaks about eternal love, which attracted the actor towards it. Madhuri Dixit also shared a BTS video of the making of her I for India concert. In the video, she can be seen having a gala time with her elder son Arin Nene.

Apart from being an actor, dancer, and singer, Madhuri Dixit is also a film producer. Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene recently announced their new business venture. Madhuri Dixit turned producer this year for Marathi movie August 15, which premiered on Netflix. Madhuri and her husband had revealed that they will be producing another Marathi movie under their production house RnM moving pictures.

