Siddhant Chaturvedi Dances His Heart Out On Ed Sheeran's 'Autumn Leaves' Track: Watch

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi evidently has been busy reinventing himself by venturing out to different aspects of the entertainment industry. The actor recently released his first single title Dhoop which features vocals and poetry by Siddhant. Similarly, the actor has been using his social media to showcase his different talents too, letting his fans know that he is a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to entertainment. Recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram and posted a video of him dancing his heart out. Check out the video below -

Siddhant Chaturvedi's dance video

In the video, Siddhant can be seen dancing to the track Autumn Leaves by artist Ed Sheeran. The actor can be seen sporting a sleek outfit consisting of a yellow shirt, shorts, shoes, and a pair of shades as he practices the contemporary form of dance in the video. He had to upload his dance video twice since his first upload featured a number of glitches throughout the video. Siddhant later also shared the same video on his Instagram stories. Check it out below -

About Autumn Leaves by Ed Sheeran

Siddhant was shaking a leg to the track Autumn Leaves by Ed Sheeran which was initially released back in 2011. The song was released as the thirteenth track of Ed's deluxe album titled + (Plus) and was written by Ed himself. Check out the track below -

On the other hand, The Gully Boy actor has also been mourning the loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his social media. The actor had previously posted a photo from his younger days posing alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. In the caption, the actor wrote that the photo means a lot to him cause he wished to show the photo to Sushant and ask him whether he remembers the time when the two met.

Siddhant also wrote that it was the starting point of his journey in the industry and thus Sushant will always be a big part of it. He later also posted a photo posing with a peace sign in remembrance of Sushant, writing that he wished one day to sit down with Sushant and have a conversation in Bhojpuri as Sushant and Siddhant belonged to Bihar. Check out his posts below -

