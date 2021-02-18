Ed Sheeran Has Come A Long Way & Here's A Look At Some Of His Path-breaking Career Moments

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who known for his songs such as Shape of You, Perfect, Thinking Out Loud, Supermarket Flowers and much more, celebrated his birthday yesterday, i.e. February 17, 2021. Sheeran's career is a true-life rags-to-rich story, and his progress to the global stage must be admired. His third studio album, Divide, has broken a number of records, also keeping his latest album, Wonderland, second in the UK album chart.

For Ed Sheeran, the year 2020 was a rather eventful year, ranging from top charts to welcoming a child into his life. Sheeran not only makes music for himself but is also a writer for other great names in the music industry. As the artist continues to gain popularity, we look back at some of the moments that made him among the most popular celebs in the world.

Release of 'The A Team'

With his debut single, 'The A Team', Sheeran made an early splash, becoming a global top 10 success and winning the singer his first Song of the Year Grammy nomination. The song is intended as a ballad about a woman addicted to cracking cocaine, influenced by the visit of Sheeran to a homeless shelter where he learned many personal stories from his occupants.

Receives his first two Brit Award

Ed Sheeran became the top star of the night, alongside Adele, at the Brit Awards in 2012. For the latter award, he picked up both Best British Male Solo Artist and Best Breakthrough Act, beating out the likes of Anna Calvi, Emeli Sandé, Jessie J, and The Vaccines.

÷ released

Sheeran took the internet by a storm after a hiatus - both from music and from social media - as he released his third album Divide. The album was a record-breaking hit: it was the UK male artist's fastest-selling album, after selling 672,000 copies in the first week, and the highest opening behind Adele's 25 and Be Here Now from Oasis.

First two Grammy awards

Ed Sheeran eventually landed his first wins because of his third single from x, 'Thinking Out Loud'. The track won both Song of the Year and Best Performance in Solo Music.

Performing in front of Her Majesty

Ed Sheeran was reportedly invited to perform at Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee. Singing to both royalty and thousands of proud people lined up along The Mall, plus millions watching from around the world, the success of Ed was a major landmark in his career and it is impressive to see how far he came in just two years after Jamie Foxx's discovery.

Apart from these, there are some more proud moments for the singer where he went on to showcase his talent and make a name for himself in the industry. Right from being awarded at the MBE to releasing his Multiply album, the singer has definitely come a long way. Take a look at a few more milestones of the singer.

Awarded MBE

Producing ‘I See Fire’ for The Hobbit

Also read | Ed Sheeran's Birthday: Take His Quiz To See How Well You Know The Singer

The release of award-winning x

Featured on Taylor Swift's Everything Has Changed'

Also read | Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran Among 1500 To Write To UK Govt, Seek Help For Music Industry

Madison Square Garden shows

Also read | Ed Sheeran's Manager Slams Princess Beatrice For 'slicing' His Cheek; Read Details

Also read | Ed Sheeran Gets Candid About Battling Addiction, Calls It 'lowest Point' In His Life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.