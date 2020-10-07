Ed Sheeran's Manager Slams Princess Beatrice For 'slicing' His Cheek; Read Details

Ed Sheeran’s manager Stuart Camp recently spoke about Ed Sheeran's sword incident for the first time. Ed reportedly received a cut on the cheek after Princess Beatrice tried to knight singer James Blunt with a sword. Unaware of Ed's presence behind her, Princess Beatrice took the swing and ended up slicing Ed's cheek. Stuart slammed Princess Beatrice as he called her an ‘idiot’ for slicing the singer’s cheek with a sword. Read on to know the details.

Ed Sheeran's sword incident

According to The Sun, Princess Beatrice reportedly sliced Ed’s cheek with the sword while pretending to knight fellow singer James Blunt. Ed Sheeran and Princess Beatrice were present at the Windsor Bash in 2016. Stuart Camp, Ed’s manager, spoke about the incident for the first time as he slammed the princess.

Stuart told The Daily Telegraph that he wasn’t lying, just because someone was an 'idiot'. While referring to the princess, he added that she thought she would get 'paralytic' and take a sword off the wall. In that way, she was just asking for trouble. He also stated that they haven’t heard hide nor hair from her ever since Ed Sheeran's sword incident.

According to the report, Ed was rushed to the hospital after the incident. It stated that Princess Beatrice swung the ceremonial blade over her shoulder to knight fellow singer James Blunt. However, without realizing that Ed was standing behind her, she took the swing. Ed Sheeran's sword incident occurred at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, which is reportedly home to Bea’s dad Prince Andrew.

On the professional front, Ed Sheeran has created a huge fanbase for himself. From millennials to the older generation, Ed Sheeran’s song is on the tips of their tongue. Some of Ed Sheeran’s songs are Shape of You, Perfect, Thinking Out Loud, Photograph, I Don’t Care and Beautiful People. His upcoming album Minus or Subtract (-) is expected to release in 2020 or 2021. Fans are excited about his upcoming album. His previously albums were named Add, Multiply and Divide. The albums were released in 2011, 2014 and 2017 respectively.

Ed Sheeran’s Instagram

The singer announced the birth of his first child, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, with wife Cherry Seaborn on his Instagram handle. The singer shared a picture which featured a pair of baby stocking lying in a cradle. Fans were in awe of the picture. Take a look at the picture below.



Image Credits: Ed Sheeran Instagram

