Ed Sheeran's Birthday: Take His Quiz To See How Well You Know The Singer

Ed Sheeran’s birthday on February 17, 2021, will mark the 30th birthday of the musician. The year 2020 had been a very eventful year for Ed Sheeran, from topping charts to welcoming a baby into his life. Sheeran not only makes music for himself but is also a writer for other big names in the music industry. A piece of Ed Sheeran’s trivia that may not be too well known is that the singer has also acted in several projects some of which were for the New Zealand and Australian audience. Take Ed Sheeran’s quiz on his birthday to see how well you actually know the much-loved singer.

Also read: Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran Among 1500 To Write To UK Govt, Seek Help For Music Industry

Ed Sheeran’s quiz

What is Ed Sheeran’s actual first name?

1. Edmund

2. Edgar

3. Edward

4. Eden

What is Ed Sheeran’s middle name?

1. Christopher

2. Gandalf

3. Thomas

4. David

On which portal did Ed Sheeran’s music gain attention?

1. Spotify

2. Apple Music

3. Wynk

4. YouTube

In which year did Ed Sheeran sign with Asylum records?

1. 2011

2. 2010

3. 2004

4. 2013

What are Ed Sheeran’s parents’ name?

1. Jayden and Irene

2. John and Imogen

3. John and Ira

4. Jason and Imagine

Also read: Ed Sheeran Gets Candid About Battling Addiction, Calls It 'lowest Point' In His Life

Apart from being English, what other ancestry does Ed Sheeran have?

1. Scottish

2. Irish

3. Russian

4. Norwegian

Which was the first musical production that Ed Sheeran was a part of?

1. Frankenstein

2. Dracula

3. Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde

4. Red Riding Hood

What is Ed Sheeran’s wife’s name?

1. Cheryl

2. Charlotte

3. Chrissy

4. Cherry

What is Ed Sheeran’s daughter’s middle name?

1. Asia

2. Africa

3. Antarctica

4. America

Which product did Sheeran advertise for that became so popular that they put his name on their bottle?

1. Coca Cola

2. Heinz Ketchup

3. Axe perfume

4. Twinnings tea

Which of the following songs did Ed Sheeran write for his wife?

1. Photograph

2. Shape of You

3. Galway Girl

4. Perfect

Who among the cast of Game of Thrones is a huge Ed Sheeran fan?

1. Sophie Turner

2. Maisie Williams

3. Emilia Clark

4. Lena Heady

Which of the following singers is a good friend of Ed Sheeran?

1. Miley Cyrus

2. Selena Gomez

3. Taylor Swift

4. Mariah Carey

What title was bestowed upon Ed Sheeran by the British royalty for his contribution to music?

1. Baron

2. Earl

3. Knight

4. Duke

How many Grammy’s did Ed Sheeran receive as of 2019?

1. 3

2. 6

3. 5

4. 4

Also read: Ed Sheeran's Manager Slams Princess Beatrice For 'slicing' His Cheek; Read Details

ANSWERS

1. 3

2. 1

3. 4

4. 1

5. 2

6. 2

7. 1

8. 4

9. 3

10. 2

11. 4

12. 2

13. 3

14. 1

15. 4

Also read: Ed Sheeran Reveals His 'Christmas Gift', New Song Called 'Afterglow'; Listen Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.