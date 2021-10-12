Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wasn't Sure Whether His Wife Cherry Would Accept His Proposal

As Ed Sheeran married Cherry Seaborn in an intimate ceremony in January 2019, he revealed that he had a not so smooth ride on reaching that point. He then recalled the time when he decided to propose to her and mentioned how he had confusion about whether she will accept her proposal or not.

As Ed Sheeran recently appeared on the Norwegian-Swedish talk show Skavlan, he opened up about how his proposal to his wife Cherry Seaborn was far from perfect. He stated that Cherry's parents never got married all that while and tied a knot recently, however, they were together for 30 years. Ed Sheeran then mentioned that as his wife had grown up seeing that marriage was not important, he was not sure whether if she was going to say yes to his proposal or not. "So I was walking into it being like, 'I don't know if she's going to say yes.' I really didn't know," he said.

As he continued further, he stated that he decided to propose to her in the garden outside at sunset and when he kept asking her to accompany her to have a walk outside, she kept denying it. "I kept saying to her, 'We should go for a walk.' She's like, 'No.' 'You sure you don't want to go for a walk?' And time was ticking and the date on the ring and I'm like, 'I've got to do it today!' It gets to like, 9 p.m. and I'm like, 'For f—'s sake," he recalled.

Ed Sheeran further mentioned that when they reached the garden, he went down on one knee and asked, "Will you marry me?" while she replied, "Are you f—ing joking?" he then stated how he felt the most human at that time because a question whether he can do it or not was raised sometimes in his career. "But then you're in a situation where you are literally on your knees being like… and it's such a huge life decision that someone has to make in the blink of an eye. Thankfully she did say yes and that was good," he added.

Image: AP