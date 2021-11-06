Ed Sheeran Reveals His 15-month-old Daughter, Lyra Had 'bad Battle' With COVID

British singer Ed Sheeran has completed his two weeks quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The singer contracted the virus while he was looking after his daughter Lyra as his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was away. He recently revealed his 15-month-old daughter Lyra also contracted the virus and her battle against it was bad.

Ed Sheeran recently appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show and talked about his battle against COVID. The Perfect singer opened up about his daughter contracting the virus and her fight against it. He said, "My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter... She had it too. So, it was kind of heavy." The singer also added three days were "really bad," during his quarantine.

Ed Sheeran on his COVID-19 battle

Further in the chat, the Shape Of You singer talked about how he did not like to announce he had COVID. However, he did as he had to cancel three of his shows in England and did not want to sound rude. The singer also revealed he is still being treated for the disease. He said, "It's quite an odd thing getting (COVID-19) and then having to announce it to the world... I'm still sort of being treated (like I have it.) I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude," he added. The singer also mentioned he started getting tested for covid every day once he had a cold.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ed Sheeran announced the news on October 24. The singer mentioned he has isolated himself and wrote, "Hey guys. A quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for COVID, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines." He further announced he would not be able to complete his prior commitments and wrote, "It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone," he concluded.

Ed Sheeran recently released his latest album '=' (Equal) from his home. The singer has four Grammy Awards in his name. Shape Of You, Perfect, Photograph, Shivers Thinking Out Loud, and Bad Habits are some of the most popular Ed Sheeran songs.

(Image: AP)