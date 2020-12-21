Ed Sheeran Reveals His 'Christmas Gift', New Song Called 'Afterglow'; Listen Here

Noted musician Ed Sheeran, who has developed a reputation for delivering romantic hits in the Holiday season, has released yet another track. Ed Sheeran's new song is known as Afterglow. Ed Sheeran's Afterglow made its on-air debut when BBC One played a snippet of the song on air on Monday 11 am EST, the time by which Sheeran had promised a Christmas surprise. This is the British Hitmaker's first song in eighteen months. The music video of Ed Sheeran's new song can be found below.

Ed Sheeran's Afterglow touches upon Sheeran's life as a newlywed and a father. In the music video, a viewer can hear that Afterglow lyrics are about the love that surrounds him, to whom he could be seen making constant requests. This is something that one has come to expect from the British hitmaker whose song Shape Of You had become a viral sensation at the time of its release.

Afterglow lyrics are accompanied by a familiar tempo and has the feel of one of his previous pieces of work, namely Perfect. In the very first part of the song, one can tell that Sheeran is admiring how the sun is lighting up his subject. One would say that the subject in question could be his wife, Cherry. The rest of the song is essentially about the great gifts that have been bestowed upon him in the form of his wife and their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The song has been co-written with David Hodges and Fred Gibson.

Sheeran took an extended hiatus earlier this year. The musician, as per The Daily Mail, got married to his ex-girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in a top-secret ceremony in January 2019. As per the very same Daily Mail article, the musician and Cherry gave birth to their baby Daughter on August 20 of this year. A month later, Sheeran announced the birth of Lyra through social media.

