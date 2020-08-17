Ed Sheeran's First Album, Made When He Was 13, To Go Up For Auction For £10,000 Next Month

Ed Sheeran is undoubtedly one of the biggest pop stars in the world. The Shape of You hitmaker’s albums usually sell millions of copies worldwide. However, one lucky fan of the singer could get hold of Ed Sheeran’s first-ever album Spinning Man which was made by him as a 13-year-old when it gets auctioned next month. Here is everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran’s first-ever album.

Ed Sheeran's first-ever album to go up for auction next month

According to a report by Daily Mail, Ed Sheeran’s first-ever album called Spinning Man will be put up for auction next month. The Photograph singer has made just 20 copies of his Spinning Man album which consists of love songs. The album was recorded when he was just 13 years old. Ed Sheeran owns 19 of the total 20 copies ever made. The final CD of the album which will be put up for auction next month was handed over to a family friend that Ed Sheeran was staying with during his days as a busker. The report added that the signed CD was found by the friend’s brother in a drawer. Ed Sheeran’s first-ever album is now expected to fetch £10,000 at auction next month.

About Ed Sheeran's first-ever album Spinning Man

Talking about Ed Sheeran’s first-ever album Spinning Man, the friend’s brother Kevin said that his brother put it in a drawer and forgot about it. He further mentioned that back then when Ed Sheeran was just a 13-year-old busker, his brother did not realise that this same boy would turn out to be one of the biggest singing sensations in the world. The history associated with Ed Sheeran's first album and the fact that there is probably just one copy out is expected to get the price higher in the auction.

Ed Sheeran on the album Spinning Man

Ed Sheeran has also talked about his first album in his book Ed Sheeran: A Visual Journey. Ed Sheeran's book mentions that he made that album in 2004 and there were 14 songs in it that all rhymed. One of the lyrics from the song went as, “I’m a typical average teen if you know what I mean." He had also said in his book that there are around 20 copies and he owns 19 of them and he does not want anyone to get a hold of this copy. Talking about the songs in Spinning Man, Ed Sheeran had said that the songs were about his first love and his first break up.

