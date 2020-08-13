Ed Sheeran's Wife, Cherry Seaborn Preps For New Baby With 'unlimited' Time Off Work

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have been one of the most talked-about couples of the media industry lately. A number of rumours have been stating that the couple is now expecting their first child this summer. This news broke out after Cherry Seaborn was given “unlimited” time off her high-profile job at Deloitte. Read more to know about Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn gets "unlimited" time off her work

The Sun reported that Cherry Seaborn has taken some time off her job as a risk manager for international accounting firm Deloitte. She has continuously been working with the company for 6 years from their London and New York offices. Because of the “unlimited” break given to Cherry, it has been speculated that the couple is planning for a kid now. The source said that Cherry spent last year writing a monster paper for the firm on technology and digital risk. She had already informed her bosses at the firm last summer that she planned to take extended leave at the beginning of 2020. Reportedly, they've given their blessing for her to have unlimited time off and pursue other projects alongside becoming a mum.

Apart from their summer vacation, sources also state that Cherry has already opted for Cambridge University to complete her post-graduate degree in sustainable issues. It is said that environmental issues are a concern for Cherry. This can be backed after seeing the couple’s estate. They have chickens, beehives, and vegetable plots on the grounds of their Suffolk property. The pair have been spending their lockdown at their mansion over the last few months. Not a lot of information has been released about the couple as they certainly utilised the lockdown to stay away from the media.

More about Ed Sheeran

On the professional end, Ed Sheeran had released his last album, No.6 Collaborations Project in the year 2019. This is his fourth studio album that was released by Asylum Records and Atlantic Records. The album had a number of chartbuster tracks like Don't Care, Cross Me, Beautiful People, Antisocial, and Take Me Back to London featuring Stormzy. Fans have been appreciating Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project from their respective Twitter accounts. The album also featured some popular artists of the industry including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B, Paulo Londra, Young Thug, Skrillex, Bruno Mars, Stormzy, J Hus and Dave.

