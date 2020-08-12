Ed Sheeran And Cherry Seaborn All Set To Welcome Their First Child

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn are reportedly expecting their first child together. Cherry is said to be in the final stage of her pregnancy. The couple kept the news under wraps and were spending time together amid the lockdown.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran Gets Candid About Battling Addiction, Calls It 'lowest Point' In His Life

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting their first child

Popular artist Ed Sheeran will be soon becoming a father as he and wife Cherry Seaborn are all set to welcome their first baby together. A source informed The Sun that the couple has spent much of lockdown with each other at their Suffolk home. They said that Ed and Cherry are “over the moon” regarding the matter. They are “very excited,” but have kept things very low key. The source said that lockdown was a perfect excuse not be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have begun to inform friends and family.

As per reports, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter and his 28-year-old wife are making the last of the preparations at home, and the child is expected later this season. It is a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted from them and cannot wait to meet the new member. Cherry Seaborn shared the news last night with a few of her closest circle of friends online.

Also Read | Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran Among 1500 To Write To UK Govt, Seek Help For Music Industry

Also Read | Ed Sheeran's Farmhouse In Suffolk Was Attacked By A Fox; Details Inside

Ed Sheeran got into a relationship with his childhood friend and former high school classmate, Cherry Seaborn, in July 2015. They announced their engagement in January 2018 and were married a year later. Cherry is said to be the inspiration for Sheeran’s popular romantic track, Perfect.

Also Read | Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Their First Child Together

On Christmas Eve 2019, Ed Sheeran announced that he would be taking a break to spend some personal time. He posted a note that read, “Hello all. Gonna go on another break again. The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world. I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back. To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya, and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing. I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right, and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.” (sic).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.