Elton John And Ozzy Osbourne Collaborate With Popular Artists For 'Ordinary Man'

Fans of rock have not been able to hear some great tracks from the legendary artists like Gun N’ Roses, Elton John, Metallica, Queen and more in recent times. But Ozzy Osbourne has filled that void by dropping the title track from his upcoming album, Ordinary Man.

The title track features some iconic artists of the rock music industry including legendary pianist Elton John, Guns N' Roses duo Slash and Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Ozzy spoke to an entertainment portal about the time he was writing the song. Read more to know about Ozzy Osbourne’s latest song, Ordinary Man.

Ozzy Osbourne brings in Elton John, Slash, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith for Ordinary Man

Osbourne said an old Elton John’s song reminded sounded very similar to his Ordinary Man. He revealed that he was close friends with the Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Slash and Elton John. Ozzy shared his views and asked Elton John himself to play and sing along with him in his Ordinary Man.

Along with the pianist and singer, Elton John, Slash, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith were added to the crew that ended up making the wonderful song, Ordinary Man.

With the success of the album’s title track, he has surely gotten a good head start for the release of his whole album. Read more to see some fan tweets about Ozzy Osbourne's Ordinary Man.

@OzzyOsbourne and @eltonofficial's #OrdinaryMan is one of the best Ballads I've heard in a long while. — William Paul (@Twipzi17) January 10, 2020

@OzzyOsbourne is just one of the few who have saved me through music #OrdinaryMan pic.twitter.com/LEOHKy8VI2 — Quinlin Batol (@quinlinbatol) January 10, 2020

That's how you begin the best year and perhaps the best decade!#OrdinaryMan https://t.co/ysG76Q8AXP — Josh Mastiff (@josh_mastiff) January 10, 2020

