Kylie Jenner And Elton John Pledge $1 Million To Australia Bushfire Relief

The devastating bushfires in Australia have evidently made many celebrities come forward to pledge their support. The recent Golden Globes awards 2020 featured many celebrities to use the platform to make people aware of the situations in Australia.

Amidst the chaos, various celebrities are also donating significant amounts to the relief efforts in Australia. Taking into account the continuous work being put in by the people and firefighters, Chris Hemsworth had shared a heartfelt video urging people to donate whatever they can as every penny is valuable to the relief efforts.

Now, after Chris Hemsworth, musical icon Elton John and model/entrepreneur Kylie Jenner have also pledged $1 million for Australia bushfire relief.

Kylie was facing a lot of criticism when she posted a photo of herself wearing mink fur slippers. The donation of $1 million comes after facing the harsh and major criticism, but a few sources have reportedly revealed that Kylie was in process of donating the amount before the social media criticism happened.

On the other hand, musical maestro Elton John announced he will be donating $1 million dollars to Australia's bushfire relief funds as he ended his live show in Sydney. Elton also posted a video of the same on social media. Check it out below -

Seeing the fires raging across Australia have left me heartbroken. This tragedy has taken lives, homes and devastated so much wildlife. At my Sydney show last night, I pledged $1 million dollars to support the Bushfire Relief Fund.



God bless, Australia. 🇦🇺❤️



Elton xx pic.twitter.com/8umFtjikSa — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 7, 2020

Hi everyone. Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia. My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.https://t.co/KcBpMe7QvY pic.twitter.com/gYuA4LELZM — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 7, 2020

