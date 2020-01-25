Eminem Breaks Own Record With Tenth Consecutive UK Number One Album

Rapper Eminem has reportedly started the weekend topping both singles chart and the UK album breaking his own record as the first-ever artist to release 10 consecutive number one hit. His album that was released on January 17 Music To Be Murdered By secured the top spot leaving behind Manchester Indie band The Courteeners' new album More. Again. Forever.

The rapper’s album Music To Be Murdered By witnessed an assortment of criticism earlier for featuring controversial lyrics that refer to the Manchester Arena bombing of May 2017, UK, that took lives of 22 people and injured more than 800 people that were returning from the Ariana Grande Concert.

"Music To Be Murdered By" on Official Charts:



#1 Belgium

#1 Netherlands

#1 New Zealand



5 #1's on Official Charts.

Lyrics caused a controversy

The song ‘Unaccommodating’ on the record brimmed a massive controversy in the world of music for its 'insensitive' lyrics that are, “but I'm contemplating yelling 'Bombs away' on the game / Like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting". The number caused strong dissension among the fans online and Twitter had #EminemIsCancelled hashtag trending, but despite that, the album was near leading the race at the midweek stage.

Eminem's music composition eventually hit the victory as the best-selling that also topped the singles charts with the track Godzilla that featured the rapper Juice WRLD, real names Jarad A. Higgins, who died at the age of 21 in December 2019 having a seizure.

Eminem reportedly topped in the official UK Album chart in the year 2019 with his tenth studio album ‘Kamikaze’ that recorded the sales of 55.000 copies outstripping DLES’ album ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’. ‘Kamikaze’ was Eminem’s ninth consecutive chart smash hit making the album the fourth fastest-selling release 2018.

