50 Cent Advises Eminem To Not Respond To Nick Cannon's Efforts To Diss Him

Hip hop fans always enjoy when two MCs battle against each other in diss songs. Dissing has been a huge part of the rap culture and the fans enjoy the wordplay in it. Rap artist Eminem may be having a diss with the popular reality show’s host, Nick Cannon. In the same reference, 50 Cent advised the Not Afraid singer to not reply to Nick Cannon’s recent diss records. According to 50 Cent those songs are generally considered to be underwhelming efforts by Cannon to go against a man who is considered to be the greatest battle rapper of all time. Read more to know about the brawl between Eminem and Nick Cannon.

Also Read | Mariah Carey's Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Posts Offensive Content Against Eminem

Also Read | Nick Cannon Says He Will Protect Eminem's Daughter When He 'spray Cans' Him In New Track

Also Read | Eminem's 17-year-long Feud Reignites With Nick Cannon And Surg Knight's Diss Track

Eminem and Nick Cannon's diss

Fans have seen a Nick Cannon and Eminem feud before and it seems that the differences have not been sorted out between them. Nick recently dissed the Detroit based MC in a collaborative effort with Suge Knight. The song is titled as The Interview and it opens with phoned-in vocals from Knight who is currently imprisoned after being sentenced last year to 28 years. Surg had some very impactful lines on the track and one of his lines is "I know you don't never do no talking, but Nick is family,". Here are some Tweets by both the MCs.

U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.🤡 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

@Eminem I won!!!! This has been fun now back to your regularly scheduled programs. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 12, 2019

Also Read | All About Eminem's Tussle With The Cleveland Rapper, Machine Gun Kelly

Also Read | Eminem And 50 Cent: Friendship Between Two Legendary Hip-hop Artists

Eminem's response

Eminem did listen to Nick’s latest diss song and he took to his Twitter to clear out something that was brought by the rappers in the diss track. Eminem countered by asking him to stop lying and also cleared that he's never employed a chauffeur. He also asked for an apology from Cannon and he joked about Nick hurting his gardener’s feelings. Nick responded to Eminem’s response by an Instagram video where he urged the rapper to ‘Come out and play’.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.