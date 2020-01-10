From Eminem To Jay Z; Musicians And Their Inspiring Rags To Riches Story

It is very inspiring to hear stories of musicians who did not have the best start in life. They grew up with nothing, they started from the bottom and now they are at the peak of their career. These artists have put in a lot of hard work all throughout the years to get to the place where they are today.

The following musicians have had top-selling albums in the top 100 charts. The rags to riches story of these musicians will inspire you and make you adore them even more.

Eminem

Eminem, popularly known as the Rap God, has a very successful music career. However, he did not have a great start in life. He was raised by his mother in a bad neighbourhood in Detroit. His father abandoned him when was a child. His mother was reportedly a drug addict and couldn’t do much to raise him appropriately.

The rapper dropped out of school and was a victim of bullying. But, none of it stopped him from being a phenomenal musician and rapper.

Jay Z

Jay Z is an American rapper, entrepreneur, and songwriter. Referred to as the GOAT of music, Jay Z now lives a lavish lifestyle because of his multiple hits.

However, Jay Z had a tough upbringing. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and was raised by his mother after his father abandoned his family. In one of the lyrics of his songs, he claims that he shot his brother in the shoulder for stealing his jewellery when he was just 12.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion is a Canadian singer who is popularly known for her sensational hits. She achieved worldwide fame after releasing several hit singles like I'm Alive, My Heart With Go On and more. She has been in the music industry for a long time, but the fame and success did not come easy to her.

Dion was the youngest of 14 children in her family. Her parents did not have a high-earning job and had too many mouths to feed. Celine Dion grew up in a crooked house. Her hard work and story have inspired many.

