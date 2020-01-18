Eminem dropped an album on January 17, 2020. The album is titled Music To Be Murdered By and has 20 songs in it. One of the songs from the album is creating a controversy just likes many other Eminem songs have done in the past.

But this time, Eminem was seen talking about the Manchester terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert in his track. After which fans have come forward in support of Eminem. Here is all you should know.

Eminem’s fans defend him on his latest 'Bombs Away' controversy

Eminem in his song sings 'But I'm contemplating yelling "bombs away" on the game like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,' in his track Unaccommodating. This started a controversy on as it hurt the sentiment of the people who lost their loved ones on May 22, 2017, at the attacks in Manchester.

After which fans came to the rescue of Eminem AKA Marshall Bruce Mathers. The fans pointed out that Eminem had helped the victims of the attack by raising nearly £2 million for them.

Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017

This tweet was shared 23,000 times. The Manchester City Council thanked Eminem for his support during this time. Take a look at how fans are supporting him here:

so first you pretend to help them and then make fun of it, the hypocrisy 💀#EminemIsOverParty

pic.twitter.com/hmnbSbK1CR — 🦄 (@cryformila_) January 17, 2020

#EminemIsOverParty trending? ok, listen up:



- he donated £2m to the victims of the incident he uses in his lyrics (did you donate?)

- mainstream media tried to "cancel" him for years and it didn't work

- ariana stans will not affect him whatsoever so stop embarrassing yourselves — ᴊᴏʀᴅᴀɴ (@elyrius_) January 17, 2020

#EminemIsOverParty Don't forget this too, his music doesn't show who he is as a person. He's a human behind a mic. You guys don't have the largest moral compass either, stop behaving like saints. pic.twitter.com/3lkiml4Jqp — 43R Hedgehog (@IAmHedgehogzZ) January 17, 2020

Don’t forget that #eminem also contributed towards the Manchester attack and spread awareness🥴 ya’ll are too focused on a stupid line that means nothing #EminemIsOverParty get fucked pic.twitter.com/UyUIq5bhYu — ʙ̶ᴇ̶ᴛ̶ʜ̶ (@bethhmatee) January 17, 2020

