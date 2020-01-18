The Debate
Eminem’s Fans Defend Him On His Latest 'bombs Away' Controversy

Music

Eminem dropped a new album titled Music To Be Murdered. One of the songs from the album has started a controversy. After this, his fans came to his defence.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
eminem

Eminem dropped an album on January 17, 2020. The album is titled Music To Be Murdered By and has 20 songs in it. One of the songs from the album is creating a controversy just likes many other Eminem songs have done in the past.

But this time, Eminem was seen talking about the Manchester terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert in his track. After which fans have come forward in support of Eminem. Here is all you should know.

Read Also | From Eminem To Jay Z; Musicians And Their Inspiring Rags To Riches Story

Eminem’s fans defend him on his latest 'Bombs Away' controversy

Eminem in his song sings 'But I'm contemplating yelling "bombs away" on the game like I'm outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,' in his track Unaccommodating. This started a controversy on as it hurt the sentiment of the people who lost their loved ones on May 22, 2017, at the attacks in Manchester.

After which fans came to the rescue of Eminem AKA Marshall Bruce Mathers. The fans pointed out that Eminem had helped the victims of the attack by raising nearly £2 million for them.

Read Also| Eminem's 'Darkness' Music Video Draws Fire For Depicting Las Vegas Shooting

This tweet was shared 23,000 times. The Manchester City Council thanked Eminem for his support during this time. Take a look at how fans are supporting him here:

Read Also |  Eminem Net Worth And Other Facts About One Of The Richest Rappers Of The World

Read Also | Eminem Refers To Ariana Grande's Concert Bombing On New Album 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Image courtesy: Eminem Instagram

 

 

Published:
