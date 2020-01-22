Liam Fray Criticises Eminem For Manchester Arena Bombing Rap

Eminem’s controversial lyrics about the bombing at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert back in 2017 has been giving the rapper a lot of backlashes and Liam Fray, frontman of rock band The Courteeners, recently claimed that the American rapper has 'crossed a line'.

Eminem released Music To Be Murdered By last week and soon after it caused an instant furore on social media. While speaking to an international media outlet, Fray said, "It all just felt like an old comedian who can't get on the telly any more just saying something outrageous."

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham also reportedly said that the lyrics were 'unnecessarily hurtful' and 'deeply disrespectful' to the families and all those affected.

In the song, Eminem has a line which stated, “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting”. It is clearly a reference to the tragic incidents that happened at the pop singer’s show and it is shocking to see Eminem taking such references to express what he wants to say.

#EminemIsOverParty

Along with Fray and the Manchester mayor, many internet users also expressed how they felt about his new album. While manyy defended the rapper, some slammed him for being 'insensitive'. Take a look at the reactions here:

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift stans on Twitter really out here trying to cancel Eminem lmaoooooooooooo #EminemIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/Ruu18iAoPj — TRD (@trdflacko) January 17, 2020

#EminemIsOverParty PEOPLE with VERY Low IQ criticize the double meaning of Eminem line-which is very deep and complicated for their HEADAIR. So sad that this world has I going towards materialism, stupidity….and Lipsticks pic.twitter.com/UwvBEdpyxH — Rea B (@ReaB68510669) January 17, 2020

The man who has been rapping about controversial things since the 90s said something controversial #EminemIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/hJ8RhlGFJl — 🤔 (@cartz1992) January 17, 2020

so first you pretend to help them and then make fun of it, the hypocrisy 💀#EminemIsOverParty

pic.twitter.com/hmnbSbK1CR — 🦄 (@cryformila_) January 17, 2020

#EminemIsOverParty trending? ok, listen up:



- he donated £2m to the victims of the incident he uses in his lyrics (did you donate?)

- mainstream media tried to "cancel" him for years and it didn't work

- ariana stans will not affect him whatsoever so stop embarrassing yourselves — ᴊᴏʀᴅᴀɴ (@elyrius_) January 17, 2020

Eminem is trash, I think that the Manchester reference is so unnecessary, it's insensitive and very disrespectful to the families of the tragedy, some may think I'm being sensitive, but of all the things he could've talked about, he chose that. #EminemIsOverParty — 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓯𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽𝓮𝓻 💫 (@marcuskawa_) January 17, 2020

