Liam Fray Criticises Eminem For Manchester Arena Bombing Rap

Music

Eminem’s lyrics about the bombing at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert have been giving the rapper a lot of backlashes and most recently by Liam Fray

Liam Fray

Eminem’s controversial lyrics about the bombing at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert back in 2017 has been giving the rapper a lot of backlashes and Liam Fray, frontman of rock band The Courteeners, recently claimed that the American rapper has 'crossed a line'.

Eminem released Music To Be Murdered By last week and soon after it caused an instant furore on social media. While speaking to an international media outlet, Fray said, "It all just felt like an old comedian who can't get on the telly any more just saying something outrageous."

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham also reportedly said that the lyrics were 'unnecessarily hurtful' and 'deeply disrespectful' to the families and all those affected.

In the song, Eminem has a line which stated, “But I’m contemplating yelling ‘Bombs away’ on the game/Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting”. It is clearly a reference to the tragic incidents that happened at the pop singer’s show and it is shocking to see Eminem taking such references to express what he wants to say. 

READ: Anderson Silva's Leg Injury Was So Horrific That Eminem Talked About It In His Rap Verse

#EminemIsOverParty

Along with Fray and the Manchester mayor, many internet users also expressed how they felt about his new album. While manyy defended the rapper, some slammed him for being 'insensitive'. Take a look at the reactions here:

READ: Top Eminem Lyrics That Prove He Is One Of The Best Songwriters Of All Time

READ: Eminem’s Fans Defend Him On His Latest 'bombs Away' Controversy

READ: Eminem Refers To Ariana Grande's Concert Bombing On New Album 'Music To Be Murdered By'

 

 

