Eminem Offers Apology To Rihanna For Siding With Chris Brown In New Song 'Zeus'

Eminem has offered an apology to Rihanna for a decade-old song in which he recorded lines stating that he stands with Chris Brown. Earlier today, the American rapper surprised everyone by releasing a song from his album Music to Be Murdered By Side B that released in January, earlier this year. In the song titled Zeus, he stated that he wholeheartedly apologises to Rihanna for “that song that leaked” and that “it wasn’t meant to cause you grief”.

What had happened?

Back in 2019, leaked footage of Eminem rapping lyrics for a song that he sides with Chris Brown in a controversy with his ex-girlfriend Rihanna had surfaced online. The leaked lyrics were of a decade-old song and they were not even included in the final version of the song. However, Eminem had received immense backlash for the same online.

Eminem apologises to Rihanna

Brown had pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009 and was sentenced to jail. In the latest track, Zeus, Eminem is heard rapping lyrics:

And wholeheartedly apologies Rihanna for that song that leaked I’m sorry, Rih, it wasn’t meant to cause you grief But regardless it was wrong of me.

The song has also taken a dig at Tekashi, where Eminem is heard saying, “She says I am trash, but she listens to Tekashi”. Further he gives a “shout out to Beatminerz and T-Minus” followed by an apology to Rihanna.

The lyrics were for the song Things Get Worse and were recorded during sessions for 2009’s Relapse album. Eminem's leaked lyrics had him rap, “I am not playing Rihanna” and “of course I side with Chris Brown”.

Netizens react

When netizens heard the new song of Eminem, they rushed to social media to express their view on him apologising to Rihanna. A number of people praised him for offering an apology. Check out some of the fan tweets below.

The way Eminem apologises to Rihanna on Zeus for the leaked song 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 — Josh (@JoshHipHops) December 18, 2020

Eminem apologies Rihanna in his recent track "ZEUS" for song that leaked “Things Get Worse" -- reportedly recorded during sessions for 2009's Relapse album -- made the rounds online, and a verse in which Em appears to side with Brown in the incident drew backlash. pic.twitter.com/2348DxHyYK — FENTYJOINT (@fentyjoint_) December 18, 2020

#Eminem apologizing to Rihanna for the leaked song...I knew he felt bad about it- this is why I Stan this man...his heart

Follow@iamsubtainafzal pic.twitter.com/P8FZBHvcrT — Subtain Afzal (@iamsubtainafzal) December 18, 2020

Eminem apologizing to Rihanna on his new album for the leaked song where he talked about siding with Chris Brown and what he did to her. #eminem #rihanna pic.twitter.com/C8YugWqZYf — OVO X FENTY (@ovoxfenty_) December 18, 2020

Eminem apologized to Rihana ❤️

Eminem took a jab on MGK⚰️

Eminem threw some diss of Ja🤮

Eminem talks about nightmares he gave to Billie Eilish😈

Eminem took shot at his haters🙂

Em replied to Snoop's comments and took Shots at him💥#Eminem #MusicToBeMurderedBySideB — DeadCom (@DeadCom6) December 18, 2020

Eminem's new album's song Zeus

