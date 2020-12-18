Last Updated:

Eminem Offers Apology To Rihanna For Siding With Chris Brown In New Song 'Zeus'

Eminem offers apology to Rihanna in new song 'Zeus' for siding with Chris Brown over their controversy. Read on to knnow more details and fan reactions.

Eminem has offered an apology to Rihanna for a decade-old song in which he recorded lines stating that he stands with Chris Brown. Earlier today, the American rapper surprised everyone by releasing a song from his album Music to Be Murdered By Side B that released in January, earlier this year. In the song titled Zeus, he stated that he wholeheartedly apologises to Rihanna for “that song that leaked” and that “it wasn’t meant to cause you grief”.

What had happened?

Back in 2019, leaked footage of Eminem rapping lyrics for a song that he sides with Chris Brown in a controversy with his ex-girlfriend Rihanna had surfaced online. The leaked lyrics were of a decade-old song and they were not even included in the final version of the song. However, Eminem had received immense backlash for the same online.

Eminem apologises to Rihanna

Brown had pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009 and was sentenced to jail. In the latest track, Zeus, Eminem is heard rapping lyrics:

And wholeheartedly apologies Rihanna for that song that leaked

I’m sorry, Rih, it wasn’t meant to cause you grief

But regardless it was wrong of me.

The song has also taken a dig at Tekashi, where Eminem is heard saying, “She says I am trash, but she listens to Tekashi”. Further he gives a “shout out to Beatminerz and T-Minus” followed by an apology to Rihanna.

The lyrics were for the song Things Get Worse and were recorded during sessions for 2009’s Relapse album. Eminem's leaked lyrics had him rap, “I am not playing Rihanna” and “of course I side with Chris Brown”.

Netizens react

When netizens heard the new song of Eminem, they rushed to social media to express their view on him apologising to Rihanna. A number of people praised him for offering an apology. Check out some of the fan tweets below.

Eminem's new album's song Zeus

