Enrique Iglesias Accidentally Reveals The Name Of His Third Child With Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova recently welcomed their third child together. Now, the name of their baby is finally out. Enrique Iglesias while talking about their baby girl in an interview by mistake revealed their daughter’s name.

Enrique & Anna’s daughter baby girl finally has a name

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are one of the most private couples in the entertainment industry. The power couple has been dating for more than 18 years and tend to keep their relationship private. But recently, Enrique Iglesias took to Instagram and shared the news about the birth of their third child.

Enrique Iglesias and former tennis player Anna Kournikova recently welcomed a baby girl in their lives. While the couple planned to stay mum about their daughter, Enrique did talk about her during a recent interview. During the interview with the media portal, Enrique Iglesias discussed his baby girl’s birth.

In the interview, Enrique said that his twins Lucy and Nicholas loved the new addition to the family. Enrique also revealed that he was scared of his twins’ initial reaction. But during the interview, the Latin pop star also revealed his second daughter’s name by mistake.

Enrique Iglesias said that when he and his wife Anna came home with ‘Masha’ he thought, “Oh, how is everybody going to react?” For those of you who are not aware of this, Masha is Mary in Russian.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova not only tried to keep their third child’s name secret but also successfully kept Anna’s second pregnancy under wraps. The couple never made an official announcement regarding Anna Kournikova’s second pregnancy till February 13 when the couple shared the first pictures from this birth.

