Eric Church And Jazmine Sullivan To Sing The US National Anthem At Super Bowl LV

Country musician Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan will sing the US National Anthem at the Super Bowl LV pregame festivities on February 7. Grammy winner H.E.R, on the other hand, will sing "America the Beautiful". The NFL announced the news and the duo will be singing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Read further for more details.

Super Bowl 2021 date

Super Bowl, which is the annual championship game of National Football League (NFL), will take place on February 7, this year. Since 2004, the game takes place on the first Sunday of February. As per NFL's main website, Warren "Wawa" Snipe a deaf rapper and recording artist will perform the US National Anthem and 'America the Beautiful' in American sign language.

Earlier in November, NFL announced that The Weeknd will headline the half-time show of Super Bowl 2021. Last year, the half-time show was graced by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. They were accompanied by Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Emme Muñiz.

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church

Jazmine Sullivan is an R&B artist who debuted in 2008 with her album Fearless. It topped Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and was a big success. In 2010, she released another studio album Love Me Back. The artist then took a three-year gap and made a comeback under the label RCA Records. She released her first album under the label and titled it as Reality Shows. Jazmine Sullivan's latest release is Heaux Tales. The singer has had 12 Grammy nominations throughout her career.

Eric Church, a Country musician has had six releases under the label Capitol Nashville since 2005. Throughout his career, he has won seven Academy of Country Music Awards and four Country Music Association Awards. His last album was Desperate Man which released in 2018.

Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson who goes by the name H.E.R will join Church and Sullivan in Super Bowl. The 23-year old singer made her debut in 2014 with the song, Something to Prove. She made her come back in 2016 with H.E.R. Vol. 1. The young artist has bagged 13 Grammy nominations and two Grammy wins.

Eric and Jazmine will join the list of artists who have sung the US National Anthem at Super Bowl. The list includes Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Whitney Houston, Garth Brooks, Beyonce, Gladys Knight and last year's performer Demi Lovato. On the other hand, H.E.R will join the list of the artist singing the song, 'America the Beautiful', which includes Ray Charles, Alicia Keys, Queen Latifah, John Legend and last year's performer Yolanda Adams.

