John Legend's Love Songs You Must Check Out If You Loved 'All Of Me'

John Legend's song All Of Me has been a cult favourite since it released back in 2013. The love ballad’s lyrics were heart-warming and moving and it is considered by critics as one of the top love songs in recent times. Legend wrote it for his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who ended up crying when she heard it for the first time. The singer-songwriter has a list of such songs that will hit you right in the feels. Here is a list of 10 of them and their beautiful choruses.
‘Cause we got a bigger love
Won’t ever give it up
We got a one-way ticket love
We ain’t going no place but up
I’ll be there when you get lonely, lonely
Keep the secrets that you told me, told me
And your love is all you owe me
And I won’t break your heart
But everything’s gonna be alright
I think I just met my wife (yeah, I said it)
I know it’s gonna be a good night
I think I just met my wife (alright)
Oh I don’t know how the years will go down, it’s alright
Let’s make the most of every moment tonight
I was sent here for you
We were made to love
Out of all of the girls
You’re my one and only girl
Ain’t nobody in the world tonight
Hearts break so easy
I know, believe me
Oh, I’ve tried
But my arms can hold you
My kiss console you
I’ll come and love you tonight
I just can’t let her go
Oh no
Each kiss gets sweeter
I just can’t leave her, no
I’m not ashamed, I don’t care who sees
Us hugging and kissing, our love exhibition
Save room for my love
Save room for a moment to be with me
Let’s go to a place only lovers go
To a spot that we’ve never known
To the top of the clouds, we’re floating away
And when the dark clouds arrive
I will stay by your side
I know we'll be alright
I will stay with you
