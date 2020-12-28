John Legend's Love Songs You Must Check Out If You Loved 'All Of Me'

John Legend's song All Of Me has been a cult favourite since it released back in 2013. The love ballad’s lyrics were heart-warming and moving and it is considered by critics as one of the top love songs in recent times. Legend wrote it for his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who ended up crying when she heard it for the first time. The singer-songwriter has a list of such songs that will hit you right in the feels. Here is a list of 10 of them and their beautiful choruses.

John Legend's love songs if you like All Of Me

1. Bigger Love from 2020 album Bigger Love

‘Cause we got a bigger love

Won’t ever give it up

We got a one-way ticket love

We ain’t going no place but up

2. Conversations in the Dark from 2020 album Bigger Love

I’ll be there when you get lonely, lonely

Keep the secrets that you told me, told me

And your love is all you owe me

And I won’t break your heart

3. A Good Night from 2018 album A Good Night

But everything’s gonna be alright

I think I just met my wife (yeah, I said it)

I know it’s gonna be a good night

I think I just met my wife (alright)

4. Love Me Now from 2016 album Love Me Now

Oh I don’t know how the years will go down, it’s alright

Let’s make the most of every moment tonight

5. Made to Love from 2013 album Love in the Future

I was sent here for you

We were made to love

6. You & I (Nobody in the World) - 2013 album Love in the Future

Out of all of the girls

You’re my one and only girl

Ain’t nobody in the world tonight

7. I Love, You Love from 2008 album Evolver

Hearts break so easy

I know, believe me

Oh, I’ve tried

But my arms can hold you

My kiss console you

I’ll come and love you tonight

8. Each Day Gets Better from 2006 album Once Again

I just can’t let her go

Oh no

Each kiss gets sweeter

I just can’t leave her, no

9. P.D.A. (We Just Don’t Care) from 2006 album Once Again

I’m not ashamed, I don’t care who sees

Us hugging and kissing, our love exhibition

10. Save Room from 2006 album Once Again

Save room for my love

Save room for a moment to be with me

11. So High from 2004 album Get Lifted

Let’s go to a place only lovers go

To a spot that we’ve never known

To the top of the clouds, we’re floating away

12. Stay With You from 2004 album Get Lifted

And when the dark clouds arrive

I will stay by your side

I know we'll be alright

I will stay with you

