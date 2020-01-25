Oscars 2020: Elton John,Cynthia Erivo,Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz & Randy Newman To Perform

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, that organizes the Oscar Awards every year, announced the list of artists who will be performing at the 92nd Academy Awards. According to the show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain, all the songs nominated under the Best Original Song category will be performed by Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Randy Newman, Idina Menzel, and Chrissy Metz. A special appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone will also be featured in the show.

With the announcement, the producers have promised a one-of-a-kind musical evening that is exclusively designed for the Oscars. American musician Questlove, who is the drummer and joint frontman for the Grammy Award-winning band 'The Roots', will perform in a special segment during the ceremony. The special performance by Eimear Noone will mark the first time that a woman will conduct a segment in the Oscars. Each of the renowned singers will perform the nominated songs as per the following list:

'I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away' from Toy Story 4 will be performed by Randy Newman; music and lyrics by Newman.

'(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again' from Rocketman will be performed by Oscar-winning singer Elton John; music by John and lyrics by Bernie Taupin.

'I’m Standing With You' from Breakthrough will be performed by This Is Us star Chrissy Metz with music and lyrics by Diane Warren.

'Into the Unknown' from Frozen 2 will be performed by American actor-singer Idina Menzel and Aurora. The music and lyrics are given by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

'Stand Up' from Harriet will be performed by Cynthia Erivo with music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Erivo.

Music and more

The Oscars show makers will continue to announce more names of artists and talents who are expected to take the stage in the coming weeks. The red carpet show followed by the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony for the current year will take place on February 9, 2020, and will be televised live in more than 225 countries across the globe. The show will telecast in the Indian subcontinent on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST.

