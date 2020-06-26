'Krishna And His Leela' On Netflix Gets Positive Reviews From Fans

Krishna and His Leela released on Netflix on June 25. Now that the audiences have had some time to watch the series, reviews for the same are pouring in. Many of the fans are saying that the movie is fun to watch and shows realistic standards of modern love. The Telugu-language romantic film features Siddu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles and has received a neutral review from the critics.

Krishna and His Leela plot

Krishna and His Leela is a two-hour-long romantic comedy film on Netflix. The story revolves around the characters Krishna and Sathyabhama and their love story. Krisha is a young guy who loves running behind girls even after his failed ventures and holds it as a life philosophy to continue doing that. He then gets entrapped with two beautiful women, one is a new girl he is interested in and one is an old love, who is Sathyabhama. The movie has gotten a round-up of 2 to 3 stars but not more.

Krishna and His Leela cast

The cast is also quite impressive and has many famous actors in the lead and in supporting roles. Apart from Siddu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath, stars like Seerat Kapoor, Shalini Vadnikatti, Viva Harsha, Jhansi, Sampath Raj and Samyukta Hornad are also seen in the movie. All the stars make the movie a wonderful experience to watch, according to many.

Krishna and His Leela fan reactions

The movie has been called a bold and modern take on romance and relationships. With a majority of Twitter users praising the story, it is safe to say that the audience has loved the movie more than the critics. Many have taken to their Twitter handle to post their views on the story and the cast. One user tweeted - yo Krishna and His Leela was an absolute riot Went in blind. Worked like a charm. Miles better than Pyaar Prema Kadhal or World Famous Lover or any other b*llsh#t which they called progressive romance. Here's what other Twitter users said:

yo Krishna and His Leela was an absolute riot 😂😂😂 Went in blind. Worked like a charm.



Miles better than Pyaar Prema Kadhal or World Famous Lover or any other bullshit which they called progressive romance. — Vishnu Aravind (@Tractor9699) June 25, 2020

Jst watched Krishna and his leela

Koncham lag unna 👌mve

Nice rom com mve

pulihora bgm highlight — PRABHAS (@KingPrabhascult) June 25, 2020

Just watched krishna and his Leela, good job done by and #siddu @ShraddhaSrinath and well written 3/5 — Sankeerth (@Sankeerth187) June 25, 2020

Watch Krishna and his leela...u will fall in love with it — Lokesh (@Chowdarylokesh7) June 25, 2020

