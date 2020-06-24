'Over The Moon' Trailer Release - Check Out The Detailed Review And Fan Reactions

Netflix just released the trailer for its new animated movie Over The Moon. The movie is set to release on the OTT platform in fall 2020 and has gained many positive reviews. Actors like Cathy Ang, Robert G Chiu, Phillipa Soo, & Ken Jeong are seen lending their voice to the main roles. Check out the trailer:

Over The Moon Trailer review and fan reactions

Over the Moon's trailer starts with a very enticing storyline of the moon goddess and how she lost her beloved. The trailer instantly catches the attention of the viewer and leave them hungry for more information. Then it is revealed that the lead character's mother has passed away and that the young girl is on a pursuit to go find her mother on the moon, literally. The storyline then sees the young girl build a spaceship to go search for her mother and to prove that the moon goddess is real.

The animation of the movie doesn't seem as impressive as other animated movies, say Brave or Moana. The trailer also paints a very exciting picture but leaves the viewer wondering whether a little too much information has been revealed. The mix of Chinese folklore and the determination of a young kid makes the trailer exciting to watch but doesn't really get one excited to watch the movie. It also seems to mimic a DreamWorks production film.

The positive aspect of the trailer is that it makes one wonder what the movie will actually have in store for the little girl. The story seems charming and makes a good story plot. Finally, the trailer reveals the inclusion of magic and wonder which may entice a few to watch the movie. The trailer of the movie may not get the adults excited but seems to hold a lot for the young kids. It also seems like an inspirational movie.

Fans have had mixed reactions over the trailer. Most of the people who watched it felt that the trailer was fantastic. Some netizens commented that one probably must not see the trailer as it reveals too much. They said - Honestly don't watch the Over the Moon trailer that Netflix just released if you don't like spoilers (it's basically a flat-out summary of at least half the movie). Other fans were excited to see an animated movie with set against an Asian backdrop. Check out the tweets:

just saw a trailer for over the moon on netflix and im literally crying at the prospect that i might finally get an adaptation of a childhood story that ISNT mulan — barrett :/ (@yuehproblem) June 23, 2020

Honestly don't watch the Over the Moon trailer that Netflix just released if you don't like spoilers (it's basically a flat-out summary of at least half the movie), but it looks super cute and I'm really excited for it!! Also GLEN KEANNNNNNNE pic.twitter.com/9BZ0vFxfWK — LBC @ Black✊🏿Lives✊🏿Matter (@littleblackchat) June 24, 2020

Netflix just released the first trailer of their new animated movie from Glen Keane, Over the Moon. The fact this film is using normal computer animation, traditional animation, and stylized CG shot my interest very high. I can't wait to see this film in the fall! pic.twitter.com/Y3lPy2JNSo — Animated Antic (🎂 BIRTHDAY TODAY 🎂) (@Animated_Antic) June 23, 2020

🌕Holy friggin’ adorable 🌕 Netflix’s upcoming animated movie OVER THE MOON looks STUNNING and the cast is stacked! The cast includes Sandra Oh, Phillipa Soo, John Cho, Margaret Cho, and newcomer Cathy Ang 💛 #StarringJohnCho pic.twitter.com/QVWVeM4U4I — William Yu (@its_willyu) June 23, 2020

