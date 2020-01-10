XXXTentacion Controversy: Everything About The Debatable Life Of The Late Rapper

Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy popularly known as XXXTentacion was an American rapper, musician, singer and songwriter. Despite being a controversial figure, XXXTentacion developed substantial popularity during his short career. He was often critically acclaimed for his musical versatility.

The rapper rose to fame with his single Look at Me. His debut album '17' debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and his second album titled '?' debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. During the week of his death, XXXTentacion’s Sad was the highest-charting single, which made him the first artist to top the Billboard 100 posthumously since 1997. However, the successful rapper’s career was not without controversy, he had a criminal record and a history of domestic abuse allegations overshadowing his success.

2014

In the year 2014, XXXTentacion was reportedly sent to a youth detention centre for illegal gun possession for a year.

2016

In July 2016, XXXTentacion was reportedly arrested for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and home invasion. As per reports, he entered the house of Che Thomas with three people. After hitting, Thomas three times with a pistol, XXXTentacion escaped the crime scene with an iPhone, iPad, $20 and PlayStation Portable.

In October 2016, XXXTentacion was allegedly accused by his then-girlfriend of abuse and was charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering. He pleaded not guilty in December 2017 and was home arrested.

Snapchat video controversy

Soon after he was released from home arrest, a Snapchat video of 2013 surfaced on the internet which reportedly saw the rapper hitting a girl. XXXTentacion accused the girl of fraud and defamation. Later, the girl came forward and reportedly confessed that XXXTentacion was correct and people should see the video in a playful way.

Murder Controversy

In June 2018, XXXTentacion was shot at the age of 20, in a robbery at Florida. The attackers fled the crime scene, stealing a Louis Vuitton bad which contained $50,000.

