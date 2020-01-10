XXXTentacion Controversy: Everything About The Debatable Life Of The Late Rapper

Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy popularly known as XXXTentacion was an American rapper, musician, singer and songwriter. Despite being a controversial figure, XXXTentacion developed substantial popularity during his short career. He was often critically acclaimed for his musical versatility.
The rapper rose to fame with his single Look at Me. His debut album '17' debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 and his second album titled '?' debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. During the week of his death, XXXTentacion’s Sad was the highest-charting single, which made him the first artist to top the Billboard 100 posthumously since 1997. However, the successful rapper’s career was not without controversy, he had a criminal record and a history of domestic abuse allegations overshadowing his success.
