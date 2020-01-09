Lil Wayne Controversies And Feuds That You Might Not Know Of

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., professionally known as Lil Wayne, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and actor.

His career began in 1996, at the age of 13, when he was discovered by Birdman and joined Cash Money Records as the youngest member of the label. In his entire career till today, Lil has had many prolonged and bitter quarrels. Read ahead to know all about it-

Lil Wayne feuds and controversies

Juvenile

Lil Wayne got involved in a controversy with former Hot Boys member and Cash Money Records label-mate Juvenile in 2002, after Juvenile took offence to Lil Wayne naming his third studio album 500 Degreez, a diss aimed towards Juvenile whose last album was named 400 Degreez.

Juvenile responded with a diss track on his 2002 album 600 Degreez. In the song, Juvenile questioned Lil Wayne's sexuality and claimed he's a fake gangster.

Later, Lil Wayne paid tribute to the Hot Boys with a song called I Miss My Dawgs on 2004's The Carter. Juvenile responded by calling the song "fake", and criticised Wayne for releasing a tribute song and later promoting the album on BET and having "Nothing Good To Say About Them".

Pusha T

The tension between Wayne and American rapper, Pusha T, had been going on for years, beginning soon after Clipse and Birdman worked together on What Happened to That Boy, the latter's 2002 single.

In 2006, Wayne felt the Clipse song Mr Me Too was directed at him which caused more tension between the two. In 2012, after much speculation that Pusha T was subliminally dissing Canadian rapper and Wayne's Young Money signee Drake in several songs, the speculation heightened after the release of Pusha T's Exodus 23:1 song.

Lil Wayne quickly responded on his official Twitter handle and later released a diss track titled Goulish. Pusha T called Wayne's diss track "horrible" and said he felt it didn't deserve a response.

Both men have downplayed the feud, with Wayne saying he's over it. However, in late November, Pusha T dissed Wayne and Birdman on a new Ludacris song titled Tell Me What They Mad For.

Once the feud between Lil Wayne and Birdman arose, Pusha T sent out a tweet encouraging Lil Wayne to sign to G.O.O.D. Music, which also insulted Birdman for his hand-rubbing habit.

