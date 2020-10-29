EXO's Chanyeol Embroiled In Cheating Scandal, SM Entertainment Issues Statement

Yesterday, a netizen's claim of dating EXO’s Chanyeol spread like wildfire on the internet. Today, on October 29, SM Entertainment has finally released on official statement addressing the controversy, as detailed by All Kpop. It so happened that an anonymous post on an online community stated that she was a long-time ex-girlfriend of EXO's Chanyeol. According to the post, the duo allegedly dated each other for about three years and finally broke up when the OC found out about Chanyeol’s infidelity.

The anonymous post

The female netizen in a long caption unveiled how she found out the shocking truth on their 3rd anniversary. She further claimed that initially, she didn’t want to believe it, however, later she saw it happen personally which left her heartbroken. Her long Chinese caption was translated by Soompi, that said,

Recently, while approaching our 3rd anniversary, I found out a shocking truth. I tried to not believe it until I personally saw and heard it for myself, and I believed you when you said it wasn’t true. But, during the three years that we were dating, you became someone’s first and someone’s one night stand. While I was sleeping peacefully, you were always busy playing around dirtily with a new woman. That included a variety of girl group members, Youtubers, broadcast DJs, dancers, stewardesses, and more. When the member you didn’t like, who didn’t know about our relationship, started showing interest in me, I was surprised by how you couldn’t even say a word. You couldn’t show that you were in a bad mood in front of him, but you cursed him out behind his back. I can now see that the reason was because you couldn’t be proud (about us).

Now, as reported by Soompi, SM Entertainment has issued a statement addressing the post. They have taken a clear standpoint of having no stake towards the accusation. “We do not have any official stance towards the post in question”. If the report is to be believed then it is clear that SM Entertainment does not want to dwell deeper in the matter.

