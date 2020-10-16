Chen From EXO Announces His Military Enlistment A Day After Releasing 'Hello'

EXO member Chen recently announced his military enlistment. The news comes a day after he released his musical single titled Hello. He released the song on October 15. Chen would be enlisting himself for serving in the South Korean military on October 26. Chen would be the fourth member from the South Korean pop band EXO to be enlisting for the military to complete the mandatory military service after Xiumin, D.O., and Suho. On October 16, today, Chen from EXO, shared an elaborate letter stating that he would be enlisting himself for the military service.



Chen from EXO's letter announcing his military enlistment

According to Soompi portal, he wrote "Hello, this is Chen. Are you all doing well and staying healthy these days, when the daily temperature swings are especially severe?

The summer heat has passed, and in the blink of an eye, it’s already autumn. The reason I’m writing to all of you today is to inform you that I’ll be enlisting in the military on October 26 and to at least say goodbye to you through this letter.

During my time in service, I will do my utmost to fulfill my duties in good physical and mental health, so that I can show you growth and improvement when I return and greet you again. In that time, I hope that all of you will also stay as beautiful and healthy as you are now!! I’m always grateful to you, and I love you."

Chen's Hello

On October 15, Chen had dropped his single titled Hello. It is an emotional music video and so is the lyrics of the song. The song has been composed by Kim Jae Hwi and penned by Hwang Yoo Bin. Here is the MV of EXO's Chen's latest single. Chen is a 28-year-old singer-songwriter from the band EXO and Exo-M.

Around January K-pop group EXO’s Chen had announced about his marriage plans as well with a non-celebrity girlfriend. The South Korean pop band EXO shot to fame after their 2013 hit song Growl. Singers Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai and Sehun are the nine members of EXO. EXO’s last album, Don’t Mess Up My Tempo, was released on November 2, 2018. However, PLANET #5 – EXplOration, was their latest live album.

Promo Image courtesy: EXO's Chen Instagram

