EXO's Chen Just Became 4th EXO Member To Enlist In Military Service

EXO's Chen is now the fourth EXO member to enlist into the mandatory military service in South Korea. EXO is a K-pop group formed of nine members. According to a report by Allkpop, SM Entertainment has not revealed the location and time of his enlistment as Chen wants to keep his enlistment a private affair. EXO's Chen is the fourth member form the Korean pop group after Xiumin, D.O, and Suho. Xiumin and D.O who enlisted last year in May and July, respectively while Suho had enlisted in this year itself.

Chen's military enlistment

Chen had recently announced his military enlistment just 10 days ago a day after he released his musical single titled Hello. On October 16, Chen from EXO shared an elaborate letter stating that he would be enlisting himself for the military service. According to Soompi portal, he wrote "Hello, this is Chen. Are you all doing well and staying healthy these days, when the daily temperature swings are especially severe? The summer heat has passed, and in the blink of an eye, it’s already autumn. The reason I’m writing to all of you today is to inform you that I’ll be enlisting in the military on October 26 and to at least say goodbye to you through this letter. During my time in service, I will do my utmost to fulfil my duties in good physical and mental health, so that I can show you growth and improvement when I return and greet you again. In that time, I hope that all of you will also stay as beautiful and healthy as you are now!! I’m always grateful to you, and I love you."

Here are the images of the time when EXO group sent-off their member D.O. and previous members while they enlisted for their mandatory military service. The group always have a formal sending off ceremony where they get together, take pictures and bid their member a goodbye until he comes back from the service. Take a look.

EXO's members

South Korean-Chinese pop band EXO has nine members in the group. Out of the nine boys, currently, four have already enlisted themselves under the compulsory military service. While three are currently serving their time at the military, EXO's Chen enlisted today. The South Korean pop band EXO shot to fame after their 2013 hit song Growl. Singers Suho, Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai and Sehun are the nine members of EXO. EXO’s PLANET #5 – EXplOration is their latest live album.

