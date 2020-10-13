EXO's Kai To Become The First Male Muse For Bobbi Brown? Fans Think So

Kai is one of the members of the Korean pop band named EXO. He is also a member of the recently formed SuperM band as well. After garnering attention for becoming the first Gucci Eyewear Global Ambassador (Men) in Korea, it seems like the talented actor-singer is all set to become the first male muse for American cosmetics brand Bobbi Brown. Read on for details.

EXO's Kai to become muse for makeup brand Bobbi Brown?

According to Koreaboo portal, Kai was actually spotted along with the editor-in-chief of 1st Look Magazine, Kim Yoon Hee, who shared a pic with him on her Instagram account on October 12. However, even though her post seems to be hidden from her Instagram account, many fans were quick to spot her pic with EXO's Kai.

Kai could be seen holding a cake where its written "KAI x Bobbi Brown". Take a look at the several tweets that his fans are sharing on twitter after this picture was released.

Even though there is no official announcement by Bobbi Brown, according to the depictions on the cake, his fans are sure that Kai is up for another collaboration with a global brand. Take a look at some of the tweets of fans.

KAI THE FIRST GUCCI GLOBAL AMBASSADOR and FIRST MALE MUSE FOR BOBBI BROWN i'm not crying 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TJkzUA7aze — candice ✨ #KAIxBOBBIBROWN (@gucciibear) October 12, 2020

KAI is Korea’s FIRST Global Gucci Brand Ambassador AND BOBBI BROWN's FIRST Male Muse pic.twitter.com/2c46J2zcep — ¹¹⁴ | kai x bobbi brown (@acekais) October 12, 2020

If the speculations are to be believed, EXO's Kai has just become the first male muse of the popular global cosmetics brand Bobbi Brown. Kai already has a huge fan following due to his dressing sense and his sense of style, which definitely contributes to him being chosen as the first male muse for the cosmetic brand in Korea as well as Asia.

EXO's Kai’s iconic looks include high fashion, bold, and sophisticated outfits. Kai's style statement is often regarded as bold and experiemnetal as well as with some athleisure looks as well.

Kai x Bobbi Brown

“Congratulations on being the first male muse for Bobbi ♥️”



OMG 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LEWER4tBEj — 🧸 (@jjonqins) October 12, 2020

read the mission of company and jongin always signs the brands that focuses on empowering and embracing one's individuality. as he became the first male muse he as well will carry the gender fluidity vision of another brand! keep it going KAI! #KAIxBOBBIBROWN #KAI pic.twitter.com/Yzr43G2nvq — ㅂ=ㅂ (@kaiteleports) October 13, 2020

On the work front, Kai would release his solo album soon, as mentioned by Kai himself in various interviews and his fan pages. While he has been working on his music with his two bands including EXO as well as Super M. He joined Super M a year ago. The band focuses on targeting the American crowd and is created by SM entertainment in collaboration with Capitol Records. Super M's self-titled EP debuted on October 4 last year.

Promo Image courtesy: Kai's Instagram handle

