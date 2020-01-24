Songs Written By Ryan Tedder For One Republic, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce

One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder is one of the most talented musicians of all times. It is said that he started playing the piano at the age of three, and learned guitar as a teenager. He created his first song at the age of 15. One of the most famous songs of One Republic is Counting Stars which has over 2.9 billion views and 10 million likes on YouTube. It an interview he also mentioned how a melody is more important than the lyrics in a song. Ryan Tedder has also written songs for many artists like Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato Olly Murs, and many more. Let us take a look at some of the hit songs that you did not know were written by Ryan Tedder.

ALSO READ | Niall Horan Thinks Selena Gomez's Latest Album 'Rare' Is Brilliant

Songs that have been written by Ryan Tedder for other artists

Halo Beyoncé

Ryan Tedder said in an interview that he wrote a song named Halo but he did not feel like the song belonged to him and a day before got a call from Beyoncé for a collaboration. Hence, he called her and as he mentioned within 24 hours the song Halo was recorded. The song was one of Beyoncé's biggest hits.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles And Demi Lovato All Excited To Perform At The Super Bowl 2020

Happier Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's last album was one of the most awaited albums of all time. After the release of his album Divide (÷), songs like Shape of You, Perfect, Castle on the Hill and many more were some of the greatest hits. Among these songs, there was a sad, melodious and beautiful song titled Happier. The song was written by Ryan Tedder and Ed Sheeran's voice made the song meaningful.

ALSO READ | One Republic: The Colorado-based Pop Rock Band's Top 5 Tracks

Maps Maroon 5

In the year 2014 Maroon 5 released their album V which gained a lot of popularity. One of the songs from the album was Maps which was written by Ryan Tedder.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles And Demi Lovato All Excited To Perform At The Super Bowl 2020

ALSO READ | Adele Spoke To A Fan About Her Miraculous Weight Loss While On Vacation With Harry Styles

Image Courtesy: Ryan Tedder Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.