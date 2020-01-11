Adele Spoke To A Fan About Her Miraculous Weight Loss While On Vacation With Harry Styles

Recently, Adele while speaking to a fan shared her incredible weight loss journey and her new training regime. Adele has also been pictured with Harry Styles on vacation in Anguilla. Lexi Larson while talking to local media said that she couldn't first recognise Adele at first glance due to her huge weight loss.

Adele's amazing transformation

19-yeard-old Larson said that she and her friends were very excited to sit and talk to Adele and that the singer even called over Harry Styles who came and sat with them. They spoke for approximately 15 minutes. Larson said that she had a very positive experience while talking to Adele about her college and that the singer asked her a lot of questions.

adele’s weight loss is my motivation for this year 😔 she did t h a t pic.twitter.com/rzGoedbFwM — ੈ♡ 𝔪𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞 (@blckliaam) January 4, 2020

After that Adele told Larson that she had lost close to 100 pounds and to Larson, she seemed really happy and looked amazing. Unfortunately, Larson could not get a photo with Adele because sje was with her seven-year-old son Angelo and she did not want to attract paparazzi attention.

Adele shows off her stunning three stone weight loss in floral dress as she holidays with Harry Styles in the Caribbean. Adele has dropped three stone this year according to reports after embarking on a new fitness regime. pic.twitter.com/dbCgy0aUmg — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) January 4, 2020

Harry Styles and Adele have also been spotted on the island along with James Corden and decided to make one waiters New Year by leaving a USD 2,000 dollar tip, revealed a picture which was later posted in Instagram.

Adele's Sirt food diet

Recently, the British singer revealed that she lost 22 kilos by following the Sirtfood diet that everybody is currently obsessed with. It was also reported that the singer had three personal trainers who helped her with her workout and diet schedule.

Sirtfood diet requires the person following it to activate weight loss proteins known as sirtuins. These weight loss proteins are known to activate the cells in the body that are extremely stressed and pressured. Sirtuins also help in regulating inflammation, the metabolic rate of the body and the process of ageing.

There are around 20 different foods that one can have when they are on a Sirtfood diet. The food includes blueberries, walnuts, citrus fruits, apples, strawberries, green tea, kale, parsley, soy, turmeric, dark chocolate, are some of the foods you can eat that enable weight loss.

