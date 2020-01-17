Harry Styles And Demi Lovato All Excited To Perform At The Super Bowl 2020

Harry Styles and Demi Lovato are set to perform at the Super Bowl 2020. Harry Styles shared his excitement over the impending performance through a press statement whereas Demi Lovato confirmed the news via Instagram.

Styles and Lovato all set for Super Bowl 2020

The Super Bowl 2020 is just around the corner. The football tournament is a major event for Americans and football fanatics all around the world. But one of the major attractions during the Super Bowl is the opening and half-time performances. Several artists over the years have enthralled the audience during the Super Bowl.

Now for this year, Adore You singer Harry Styles and Sorry Not Sorry singer Demi Lovato are set to perform at the Super Bowl. Harry Styles stated in a press statement that he is excited to perform whereas Demi Lovato shared a social media post regarding her performance.

Demi is set to sing the National Anthem for the super bowl. Whereas Harry Styles’ songs for this performance are under wraps. But his fans are already speculating the list of songs that the Adore You singer might perform for the Super Bowl 2020.

Harry Styles is not only performing at the Super Bowl 2020 but has also booked a spot for the coveted BRIT Awards 2020. He has joined the star-studded lineup alongside Billie Eilish, Mabel, Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, and others. Apart from these two major performances in 2020, last year was also pretty interesting for the former One Direction singer.

Harry Styles topped the US charts with his sophomore album Fine Line. He also became the first male solo artist in the UK to top the UK charts with his first two albums. His songs Adore You and Watermelon Sugar also topped the UK charts within hours of their release.

