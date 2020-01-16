Niall Horan Thinks Selena Gomez's Latest Album 'Rare' Is Brilliant

Former One Direction singer Nial Horan and Selena Gomez sparked dating rumours when the two were spotted by the paparazzi enjoying dinner back in October 2019. Though they were surrounded by friends, the two were indeed seen getting cozy with each other. Now, Niall Horan has expressed is views about Selena Gomez's new album Rare.

Also read: Cardi B, Niall Horan have the funniest reactions to Sam Smith's latest Instagram post

Niall Horan's on Selena Gomez's new album

Niall was asked about his views on Selena Gomez's latest album Rare on Twitter. The album is being loved by both critics and fans who are calling it Selena's best album yet. The Irish singer-songwriter then shared his thoughts about the album stating that "it's brilliant". Check out his reply below -

Also read: Hailee Steinfeld's new song 'Wrong Direction' hints at ex-boyfriend Niall Horan, say fans

niall, have ya listened to selena’s new album yet ? pic.twitter.com/mzjcmbN28s — karlie darling | thank u niall (@artomhoran) January 13, 2020

Also read: Best songs by Niall Horan to listen to get in the groove as you welcome 2020

Yes and it’s brilliant — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 13, 2020

Both Selena Gomez and Niall Horan have been previously vocal about being single. Gomez recently also talked about being single for over two years. She also talked about why she usually dates other famous personalities in an interview with a news daily.

Selena stated that she is inclined towards dating famous people as they tend to understand what she is going through. The pop icon believes that a person always looks out for a counterpart with whom one can be creatively happy, along with it being interesting and fun.

Though both Selena Gomez and Niall Horan have been single, fans couldn't stop tweeting messages adoring the two together, with some even wishing for the two to get married.

I love you both together pic.twitter.com/lW4wCcWtNG — MANU RARE OUT NOW💜 (@emanuellymaci10) January 13, 2020

Also read: Niall Horan shares his experience of being a part of SNL with Scarlett Johansson; see pic

Beautiful two loves 😏❤ already thank you 🙏... if jealous two too a goods. — Karyna Sweethaerts 👄 (@KarArrazola) January 13, 2020

Also read: Selena Gomez teases her fans with a title of an unreleased song; here's what it is

Image Courtesy - Niall Horan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.