Mika Singh Teams Up With Badshah & Neha Kakkar, Excited Fans Await 'mind Blowing Track'

On September 23, Mika Singh took to his Twitter and broke the big news. The singer announced his first collaboration with Neha Kakkar and Badshah. "Hey Guys, Get set go for the biggest collaboration of the millennium. With my superstar bro Badshah and with the super hit machine Neha Kakkar", he wrote on Twitter.

Mika Singh posted a promo video of the upcoming album in which the three stars were all decked up for their track. The video also features choreographer Ganesh Acharya. "We are coming together for the very first time. Stay tuned only on", Mika added. As soon as his tweet was up, fans rushed to express excitement. A user wrote, "All rocking Rockstars coming to rock you guys be ready." An amused fan already declared the album to be a "mind-blowing track". Many extended warm wishes for the trio.

Netizens react

Mika Singh recently took the internet by storm after he teamed up with Kiara Advani to introduce a new song titled Hasina Pagal Deewani, from Indoo Ki Jawani. Mika Singh's song was unveiled on September 16. Along with Mika, Asees Kaur has voiced the song. The music of the peppy track is given by Mika again and the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

On the work front, Neha Kakkar recently featured in and voiced the song, Taaron Ke Shehar. Before this, she unveiled her album, Diamond Da Challa, which was also well-received by fans. Neha Kakkar's song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, starring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma hit the bullseye. Presented by Anshul Garg, the number hit 30M views within two weeks of its release. Meanwhile, Taaron Ke Shehar also features Sunny Kaushal and is co-sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

Badshah, on the other hand, recently unveiled his new track titled Hot Launde feat. Fotty Seven, Bali, from the album, The Power of Dreams of a Kid. Before this, he collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez for Genda Phool. The video hit a staggering 561M views online.

