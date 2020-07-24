Mika Singh Collaborates With A Flutist He Met On Mumbai Streets; Watch Video

After sharing a small video clip of his latest collaboration with a flutist who he randomly met on the streets, singer Mika Singh has finally released its full video, which is winning the hearts of millions on social media. The Punjabi singer was seen jamming with the flutist over multiple iconic Bollywood songs and also penned a heartfelt note along with the video, on Instagram. Mika expressed how one's 'little time can change lives'.

Mika's collab with streetside flutist leaves fans spellbound

One of the most renowned Bollywood playback singers, Mika Singh's unique collaboration has left netizens in awe of him. He introduced a streetside flutist, Naushad Ali to fans on social media and also collaborated with him over Laxmikant–Pyarelal's chartbuster song, Mujhe Teri Mohabbat Ka from 1971's Aap Aye Bahaar Ayee. The 43-year-old also revealed how he came across Ali and shared that he heard someone playing the flute outside of his residence while he was having lunch, and couldn't wait to introduce the 'super-talented' flutist to everyone.

In the video, Mika is seen playing the keyboard alongside Naushad Ali. They also jammed over Devanand's evergreen song Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara from the film Solva Saal and Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Man Mera from the Rajesh Khanna film Aradhana. Along with sharing the video, the Aankh Marey singer also penned a heartfelt note and expressed how everyone should support talent, which read:

He is too good...

Met this guy on the road, I thought we should just have Chai and make him play his flute ... Now guys meet him...even if you can't spend money to help the needy you can support a talented person by making their video remember one thing , Your little time can change lives. #music #flute #bollywood #talent (sic)

Watch the IGTV video below

Mika Singh also recently gave fans an insight into his upcoming collaboration with Bhumi Trivedi. Sharing a video of himself and Bhumi from his Mumbai residence, Mika was all-praise about Bhumi and expressed how talented of a singer she is. He also asked fans to 'Stay Tuned' as a fun collaboration is coming soon and wrote, "Welcome the super talented @bhoomitrivediofficial in the house!... Something good is cooking...Stay Tuned!". Check out the video below:

