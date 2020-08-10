Mika Singh Takes A Sly Dig Badshah For Buying Fake Online Views Row? Read His Post

On Sunday, August 9, singer Mika Singh took to his social media handle and shared a couple of pictures of his property and charity work. Although, Mika Singh did not mention anyone's name, his caption addressed singer-rapper Badshah's alleged confession that the latter bought crores of online views for Rs 72 lakh.

In his brief caption, Mika Singh called himself "stupid" for investing his money in property and donating it for charity. He further added that had he also bought followers and views, he would have also made records.

Mika Singh takes a dig at Badshah

Interestingly, Mika Singh's caption read, "I heard so many actors and singers bought fake views on you tube and some buy followers and views on Instagram as well .. I’m so stupid I bought more than 50 houses and always invest in properties , give my 10 percent to the charities.. I should also buy views and followers toh mere bhi record hote Haye mai sabse peeche reh gaya (sic)". Scroll down to check out his post.

Talking about the post, it managed to garner 52k likes within a few hours (and is still counting). On the other side, many of his followers were seen praising the singer. A user wrote, "You don't need fake views and likes as you are always real and true Bhai" while another fan's comment read, "A King doesn't need to buy fake followers as they have the real ones enough".

Mika Singh's net worth

Though an accurate amount of Mika Singh's net worth is not available, a 2016's Forbes India report listed him on the 56th rank of the top 100 celebrities. Mika has sung eight songs in seven Bollywood movies in the period under consideration, including Sultan's 440 Volt and Taang Uthake from Housefull 3. Apart from film projects, the 43-year-old actor has performed at various live concerts.

Badshah's fake social media followers controversy

On Friday, the news of Badshah's confession of buying fake social media followers and buying online views took the internet by storm. Amid all the discussions and speculation making rounds on the internet, Badshah issued a statement on Saturday and denied his involvement in the fake social media followers scam.

