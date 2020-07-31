Sidharth Shukla And Neha Sharma Starrer 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' Is A Musical Treat, Say Fans

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma’s much-awaited song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is finally out. The soulful romantic number showcases the infectious chemistry of the two. The fans who had been waiting for the track with bated breath were quick to shower the romantic number with immense love and adulation.

The song has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and Yaseer Desai. The Bigg Boss 13 winner took to his social media to share the track with his fans. Within no time, his ‘SidHearts’ started hailing the track as the love anthem of the year.

Fans shower love on Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

One of the fans labeled it as one of the best ‘musical treats’ of this year. The fan also mentioned that this is one of those songs which a person can listen over and over again. The fan thanked Sidharth and Neha for bringing love back into their lives.

One of the best Musical Treats this year. This is that one song you can watch and listen over and over.@sidharth_shukla & @Officialneha Thank you for bringing back LOVE in the life of everyone. You both look more that beautiful.#DilKoKaraarAayaLaunched is a chartbuster — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) July 31, 2020

Another fan shared a picture of goosebumps crawling into the skin. The fan describes the picture as his current mood. Take a look at the tweet.

One of the fans also wrote that he got emotional on seeing the track. The fan was all praises for the chemistry of Sidharth and Neha along with the locations featured in the song. The fan stated that the song has all their hearts.

Shed a tear seeing that love like this can exist, FOR REAL! What an incredible chemistry, locations and most of all, PERFORMANCE! This song has all our HEART! Here's to love, here's to happiness and here's to YOU! PROUD. We LOVED it! ♥️💫✨#DilKoKaraarAaya #SidharthShukla — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) July 31, 2020

Another fan stated that Sidharth's smile was lighting up during the whole track. The fan also tweeted that she is hooked on the song from last night. Take a look at the tweet.

You look amazing..ur smile lights up everything....Hooked to the song from last night...It was a job well done..



Congratulations fr this already super duper hit mv



❤❤❤



All the best from #Naazians — vinita pansari (@BeYouDoYouSeeU) July 31, 2020

One of Sidharth's fans also hailed the track as a masterpiece. He also called the song as a surreal experience. Take a look at the tweet.

Hi @sidharth_shukla, I had goosebumps watching Your performance..Surreal experience!🔥🔥



Trust me, I am a guy..& I was Watching YOU & only YOU throughout the whole song! You were brilliant #SidharthShukla & the song #DilKoKaraarAaya is a masterpiece!❤️❤️



Thank You!🙏 — Jubin Hazra (@jubinhazra123) July 31, 2020

About the song

The romantic number was shot in Della Resorts, Khandala. The music of the track has been composed by Rajat Nagpal while Rana has penned down the lyrics. This marks the first collaboration between Sidharth and Neha. The song perfectly sums up their dreamy chemistry. Not only that, but it also boasts of some stunning locations. Did you like the song? Let us know in the comments section.

