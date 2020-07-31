Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla And Neha Sharma Starrer 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' Is A Musical Treat, Say Fans

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's new song, 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' is finally out and fans have not stopped showering the track with love ever since. Take a look.

Written By
Shreshtha Chaudhury
sidharth shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma’s much-awaited song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is finally out. The soulful romantic number showcases the infectious chemistry of the two. The fans who had been waiting for the track with bated breath were quick to shower the romantic number with immense love and adulation.

The song has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and Yaseer Desai. The Bigg Boss 13 winner took to his social media to share the track with his fans. Within no time, his ‘SidHearts’ started hailing the track as the love anthem of the year.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla And Neha Sharma’s Dreamy BTS Picture From Their Song Screams Love

Fans shower love on Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

One of the fans labeled it as one of the best ‘musical treats’ of this year. The fan also mentioned that this is one of those songs which a person can listen over and over again. The fan thanked Sidharth and Neha for bringing love back into their lives.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Announces 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' Release Date With New Poster, Read Details

Another fan shared a picture of goosebumps crawling into the skin. The fan describes the picture as his current mood. Take a look at the tweet.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla To Star In MV 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaye' With Neha Sharma?

One of the fans also wrote that he got emotional on seeing the track. The fan was all praises for the chemistry of Sidharth and Neha along with the locations featured in the song. The fan stated that the song has all their hearts.

Another fan stated that Sidharth's smile was lighting up during the whole track. The fan also tweeted that she is hooked on the song from last night. Take a look at the tweet. 

One of Sidharth's fans also hailed the track as a masterpiece. He also called the song as a surreal experience. Take a look at the tweet.

About the song

The romantic number was shot in Della Resorts, Khandala. The music of the track has been composed by Rajat Nagpal while Rana has penned down the lyrics. This marks the first collaboration between Sidharth and Neha. The song perfectly sums up their dreamy chemistry. Not only that, but it also boasts of some stunning locations. Did you like the song? Let us know in the comments section. 

 

   

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all